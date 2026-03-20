Swan Will Green has suffered a foot injury in an unusual incident

Will Green and Ethan Read in action during Sydney's AAMI Community Series clash against Gold Coast on February 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY ruck Will Green has suffered a broken bone in his foot after tripping down the stairs of the MCG.

Green was withdrawn from the Swans' VFL clash against Box Hill on Friday after the unusual injury.

The 20-year-old was watching the AFL match between the Swans and Hawthorn "when he tripped down the stairs of the MCG, breaking a bone in his foot", the club said.

A timeline for Green's recovery will be assessed on his return to Sydney.

Will Green competes for the ball against Ethan Read during Sydney's AAMI Community Series clash against Gold Coast on February 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The No.16 pick in the 2023 draft, Green is yet to make his AFL debut for the Swans.

He has played 36 VFL games for Sydney since being drafted.