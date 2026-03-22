"Bobby is not in the program but we are really comfortable he is getting to work on himself, and we are working through that," McRae said.
"I think it has been reported that we are preparing for life without Bobby and that might be the case in the early parts of the season, but we have hope that at some stage he will walk back into our building, and we will wrap our arms around him and support him to be the best version of himself.
"We haven't completely ruled him out, we have hope for Bobby."
In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.