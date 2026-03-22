Bobby Hill has returned to training for the first time since January

Bobby Hill in action during Collingwood's training session at Olympic Park Oval on March 23, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

NORM Smith Medal winner Bobby Hill was back at Collingwood training on Monday after a long absence for personal reasons.

Hill has been on leave since early January having also dealt with personal issues throughout 2025.

He made only made one AFL appearance in the final three months of last season, as a substitute, and was overlooked for Collingwood's finals campaign.

Having returned to Magpies headquarters late last week, the small forward joined in a training session on Monday for the first time since December as he eyes a return to the senior side.

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Last month, Collingwood coach Craig McRae told AFL.com.au that he was preparing to be without Hill for at least the early rounds of the season.

"Bobby is not in the program but we are really comfortable he is getting to work on himself, and we are working through that," McRae said.

"I think it has been reported that we are preparing for life without Bobby and that might be the case in the early parts of the season, but we have hope that at some stage he will walk back into our building, and we will wrap our arms around him and support him to be the best version of himself.

"We haven't completely ruled him out, we have hope for Bobby."

(L-R) Bobby Hill, Josh Daicos and Jamie Elliott during Collingwood's training session at Olympic Park Oval on March 23, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Bobby Hill in action during Collingwood's training session at Olympic Park Oval on March 23, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Bobby Hill and Eddie Betts during Collingwood's training session at Olympic Park Oval on March 23, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Bobby Hill (left) and Jamie Elliott share a laugh during Collingwood's training session at Olympic Park Oval on March 23, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Bobby Hill in action during Collingwood's training session at Olympic Park Oval on March 23, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Fitness staff look on as Bobby Hill performs sprints during Collingwood's training session at Olympic Park Oval on March 23, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Bobby Hill looks on during Collingwood's training session at Olympic Park Oval on March 23, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Bobby Hill in action during Collingwood's training session at Olympic Park Oval on March 23, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Bobby Hill (centre) during Collingwood's training session at Olympic Park Oval on March 23, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Bobby Hill in action during Collingwood's training session at Olympic Park Oval on March 23, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos