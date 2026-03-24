Will Ashcroft says the barbs traded by Brisbane and St Kilda were 'all good fun'

Will Ashcroft during the match between St Kilda and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WILL Ashcroft says the spicy off field build up to Saturday's game against St Kilda is "good for footy", but the dual Norm Smith medallist is more concerned with helping Brisbane to its first win for 2026.

Over the past 18 months the Saints have waged war on the northern clubs, beginning when president Andrew Bassat said the draft system was designed to favour the Queensland and New South Wales clubs, highlighting the Academy and father-son rules.

The emerging rivalry continued during the pre-season when Lions coach Chris Fagan questioned whether St Kilda's off-season spending spree was a "danger" to the game.

Opposing coach Ross Lyon bit back in kind.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Ashcroft said he thought it was "all good fun".

"I think it's good for footy, part of the game," Ashcroft said.

"That's the way it's trended off the field where there's a lot more media interest and discussion around that sort of thing and people throw comments around.

"I think it's good fun. I quite enjoy it."

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Bassat's initial comments came in the days following Brisbane's first premiership under Fagan in 2024, less than two months before it would take Levi Ashcroft as a father-son selection at No.5 in the draft.

The Lions have three father-sons in their current team – the Ashcroft brothers and Jaspa Fletcher – along with a handful of Academy-produced players.

Levi and Will Ashcroft celebrate Brisbane's 2025 premiership win. Picture: AFL Photos

Ashcroft said he didn't buy into the off-field banter translating to on-field agitation.

"How we've started and (to) start building those habits, that's where my mind's at at least and the guys here are of the same opinion."

Brisbane will regain suspended duo Zac Bailey and Darcy Gardiner, while Logan Morris (hand) and Hugh McCluggage (calf) are also expected to return.

They will be without latest Academy graduate Dan Annable for up to four months after he suffered a shoulder injury.

Daniel Annable in action during the match between Sydney and Brisbane at the SCG in round one, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Ashcroft said despite the disjointed start to the season, there was no panic at the Lions.

"'Fages' joked about it little bit, how we've started slow at different times in the last couple of seasons. "You don't want to be in this position, but it's not panic stations I wouldn't have thought. It's just a good opportunity to reflect … get back to doing what we do best."