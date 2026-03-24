Jagga Smith is set to sign a new deal with the Blues

Jagga Smith in action during the match between Carlton and Richmond at the MCG in round one, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON young gun Jagga Smith is on the verge of a new deal with the Blues after an impressive start to his AFL career.

Smith was due to come out of contract at the end of 2027 – his third year in the AFL system – but AFL.com.au can reveal the young Blue is closing in on a three-year extension.

That will take him through to the end of 2030 and past Tasmania's access to uncontracted players in 2027 and 2028, in what will be a boon for the Blues.

Smith missed last year due to a torn ACL, but made his debut against Sydney in Opening Round and had 27 disposals before gathering 32 touches against Richmond in the Blues' tight win in round one.

The club worked itself up the draft board in 2024's Trade Period to be able to secure pick three as it targeted Smith, who has been a gun junior at all levels of his career.

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The 20-year-old's impending commitment before he reaches his contract year next season comes as he is set to follow Sam Walsh's mega eight-year deal for the Blues.

Walsh turned his back on free agency in February to re-sign through to the end of 2034, joining Caleb Serong and Kysaiah Pickett as the longest signed players in the AFL.