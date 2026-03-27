Roan Steele (left) and Nick Daicos celebrate a goal during round three, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

JUST what they needed.

After a fortnight of focus on the Magpies’ forward functionality, those that needed it got a lick of the ice cream in Friday night’s 33-point win over Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium.

MAGPIES v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

Tim Membrey kicked three of his goals four goals in the first quarter. Dan McStay kicked multiple goals for the first time since round 17 last year – the last time Collingwood reached triple figures – on a night Collingwood led from start to finish to win 13.9 (87) to 7.12 (54).

With eight first-choice Giants sidelined due to injury – Tom Green, Josh Kelly, Sam Taylor, Jack Buckley, Brent Daniels, Toby Bedford, Darcy Jones and Aaron Cadman – and the seven youngest players on the ground wearing orange, the Giants rarely threatened the Magpies.

Craig McRae tweaked Collingwood’s structure, dropping off-season recruit Jack Buller after just two games and handing ruckman Oscar Steene with a long-awaited debut. The Pies moved the ball better and found more targets inside 50 than across the first fortnight.

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Finn Callaghan dazzled across the first half to continue his emergence as a one of the premier midfielders in the AFL, but Nick Daicos showed after half-time why he is the best in the business.

The three-time All-Australian amassed 36 disposals, 11 inside 50s, 770 metres gained and kicked two goals in a performance that should poll votes on Brownlow Medal night.

Scott Pendlebury started the second half on the bench with a jacket on and was ruled out of the game in the third quarter with Achilles tightness. The 38-year-old is now just five games off breaking Brent Harvey’s games-record, but with a six-day break and travel to Brisbane for the Easter Thursday game at the Gabba, Pendlebury’s major milestone might be delayed.

The Magpies rarely cross town to play at Docklands, but in the first of three visits to Marvel Stadium in 2026, the black and white army showed up in big numbers against a non-Victorian club, with 41,607 turning up after a day where winter arrived early in Melbourne.

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And they were entertained early. The Pies struggled to kick goals in the first two rounds, but kicked two in the first three minutes. The Magpies battled to hit targets against St Kilda and Adelaide, but they had no issue early on Friday night. Membrey cashed in on more efficient movement early, while the Giants kicked 2.5 from 19 inside 50s and wasted their chances.

Callaghan was everywhere early with 12 disposals and four inside 50s to set the tone. But just before quarter-time, Collingwood captain Darcy Moore hobbled off the ground with another soft tissue issue.

Moore returned to the ground 10 minutes into the second quarter, alleviating concerns that he had strained his hamstring. Scoring dried up after an entertaining start, with both sides playing a spare behind the ball.

Jake Stringer swooped on a groundball, spun around Josh Daicos, then snapped a goal to reduce the margin to a single digit game just before half-time. Callaghan carved Collingwood to pieces with 20 first half touches.

Toby Greene made it a one-kick game a minute into the second half after snapping a goal beyond Moore’s outstretched fingers. But that was as close as they would get to leading. Nick Daicos responded a minute later on the run, before debutant Oscar Steene took a pack mark on the line and then kicked his first goal to stamp himself as a potential cult figure. Every Collingwood player got to him afterwards, then Craig McRae embraced him on the bench when he came off minutes later.

Ahead of the trips to Brisbane next week and Gather Round the following week, Collingwood made sure of the result in the final quarter, finding targets everywhere inside the arc.

MRO concern for Long?

Michael Christian will look at an incident involving Ned Long in the second quarter after the Collingwood midfielder made contact with Clayton Oliver’s face off the ball. The Greater Western Sydney recruit went to ground after the blow to the face. The force wasn’t extreme, but the Match Review Officer will assess.

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Frampton gets it done

Isaac Quaynor and Brayden Maynard were asked to play above their weight division across the first two rounds, but with Darcy Moore and Jeremy Howe back, Collingwood’s backline looked different. But it was Billy Frampton who was again handed the blockbuster match-up. This time he got Jesse Hogan and he kept the 2024 Coleman medallist goalless and to just four touches.

Needed more than expected

Greater Western Sydney went and got Jayden Laverde for insurance last year. They didn’t expect to need him this much this early. But on Friday night, the delisted Essendon defender produced some key moments for an undermanned backline without Sam Taylor or Jack Buckley. Laverde took the mark of the night and has been a handy inclusion as a rookie pick.

COLLINGWOOD 5.1 6.3 9.5 13.9 (87)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 2.5 4.6 5.10 7.12 (54)

GOALS

Collingwood: Membrey 4, McStay 2, N.Daicos 2, Steene, Schultz, Long, Houston, Elliott

Greater Western Sydney: Stringer 2, Thomas, Riccardi, Gruzewski, Greene, Gothard

BEST

Collingwood: N.Daicos, Membrey, Frampton, J.Daicos, Crisp, Steene

Greater Western Sydney: Callaghan, Oliver, Whitfield, Ash, Thomas

INJURIES

Collingwood: Pendlebury (Achilles tightness)

Greater Western Sydney: Angwin (eardrum), Callaghan (dislocated finger)

Crowd: 41,607 at Marvel Stadium