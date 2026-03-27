Lance Collard collected Jackson Voss with a swinging arm during a VFL game on Friday night

Lance Collard warms up ahead of round 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

ST KILDA forward Lance Collard is set to face scrutiny from the VFL match review panel after a swinging arm hit during a VFL match on Friday night.

The small forward, who has played 15 senior games across three seasons listed at the Saints, collected Frankston's Jackson Voss high during the third quarter at Kinetic Stadium. Voss is the son of 135-game St Kilda player Brett.

The incident sparked an all-in brawl, with Dolphins players seeking out Collard for retribution.

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The VFL will release its match review on Monday afternoon.

Collard's St Kilda teammate Alex Dodson received a three-match suspension for rough conduct in the VFL last week.