Brisbane runs away in the final quarter to record a comfortable victory over St Kilda

Keidean Coleman (left) and Darcy Wilmot celebrate during the match between St Kilda and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium in round three, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has kicked the final six goals of the game to run over the top of St Kilda and record a 33-point win at Marvel Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

For the bulk of the game less than a goal separated the sides, but the Lions ran rampant in the final quarter to run away with the 17.11 (113) to 11.14 (80) victory.

SAINTS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

After months of back and forth between the clubs regarding player payments and academy benefits, the battle moved from off-field to on-field and there was no love lost, with plenty of fiery moments.

After Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera copped plenty of close-checking from Brisbane tagger Jarrod berry, tensions exploded just before the half-time break.

Liam Ryan decked Berry off-the ball, with the Lion taking a few minutes to get back to his feet, before tensions flared again between Wanganeen-Milera and Berry in the goal square.

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The spicy contest saw both teams finish with injury concerns, with Saint Cooper Sharman and Lion Noah Answerth both ruled out with concussion, while Brisbane ruck Darcy Gardiner popped his shoulder after a bump from Ryan.

More to come

ST KILDA 1.7 5.9 9.12 11.14 (80)

BRISBANE 0.5 4.7 10.8 17.11 (113)

GOALS

St Kilda: Ryan 3, Sharman 3, Higgins 2, Owens 2, Tauru

Brisbane: Allen 2, Morris 2, Bailey 2, Lohmann 2, Cameron 2, Rayner 2, Berry, McCarthy, Coleman, Fletcher, L.Ashcroft

BEST

St Kilda: Wanganeen-Milera, Sharman, Sinclair, Ryan, Wilkie

Brisbane: W.Ashcroft, Berry, Dunkley, Coleman, Morris

INJURIES

St Kilda: Sharman (concussion)

Brisbane: Answerth (concussion), Gardiner (shoulder)

Crowd: 31,854 at Marvel Stadium