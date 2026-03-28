North Melbourne has given Essendon more headaches in a big win at Marvel Stadium

Zane Duursma and Nick Larkey celebrate a goal during the round three match between North Melbourne and Essendon at Marvel Stadium, on March 28, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne has beaten Essendon by 12 points to break a decade-long hoodoo, but an unsavoury incident involving Tristan Xerri could lead to the star ruck spending time on the sidelines.

Xerri may be sent straight to the Tribunal after appearing to wipe his blood on the face of Essendon skipper Andrew McGrath during a fiery clash that the Kangaroos won 12.9 (81) to 9.15 (69).

BOMBERS v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats

In a first half littered with missed kicks, dropped marks and poor decision- making for both teams, the bizarre incident was the major talking point at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

Xerri clashed with a Bombers player midway through the second quarter, ending up with a bloody nose, before kicking a goal and wrestling McGrath.

The ruckman appeared to reach for his nose twice, then wiped his hand on McGrath's cheek.

Outside of the Xerri incident, there was plenty to like for North Melbourne, which led at every change and looked the stronger side throughout.

Prime movers Luke Davies-Uniacke, Harry Sheezel and Colby McKercher were prolific through the midfield, while veteran Luke Parker continued his strong form in the back half.

The Bombers’ recent run of poor fortune continued, with warning signs evident from the first term.

At one end, Sam Durham allowed the first of Zane Duursma’s three first-half goals to sail through, giving up on the play while waiting for a holding-the-ball free kick that was never paid.

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At the other, Saad El-Hawli found himself in a goal-line tangle with Parker, with a goal going begging as the ball deflected off Parker’s head for a behind.

A Nate Caddy set shot from a tight angle outside 50 put the Bombers in front early in the second term, but the lead was short-lived.

While Essendon's intensity and defensive system looked to have improved following back-to-back 10-goal losses in their opening two games, North Melbourne was still able to transition the ball from defence to attack with ease.

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The Kangaroos kicked away to lead by 36 points at the final change, and while Essendon rallied in the last quarter to peg back the margin, it never looked like winning.

The victory was North Melbourne’s first win over Essendon since 2016, with the Bombers winning the previous 12 matches between the two clubs.

The loss marks Essendon's 16th consecutive loss, and will do little to ease pressure on embattled coach Brad Scott.

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The Bombers have not won a game since the Dreamtime at the 'G match against Richmond in round 11 last season.

With an Easter Sunday clash with the undefeated Western Bulldogs looming, Essendon looks likely to extend its current losing streak to 17, tying a club record set in 2016.

ESSENDON 2.5 4.8 5.12 9.15 (69)

NORTH MELBOURNE 3.2 7.2 12.6 12.9 (81)

GOALS

Essendon: Wright 2, Blakiston, Kako, Caddy, Caldwell, El-Hawli, Gresham, Merrett

North Melbourne: Duursma 3, Larkey 2, Trembath 2, Zurhaar, Xerri, Dovaston, Curtis, Blamires

BEST

Essendon: Roberts, Caldwell, Wright, McGrath

North Melbourne: Parker, Sheezel, McKercher, O'Sullivan, Davies-Uniacke

INJURIES

Essendon: Nil

North Melbourne: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Marvel Stadium