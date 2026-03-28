The Match Review Officer's findings are in from Friday night's round three game

Ned Long kicks a goal during the match between Collingwood and Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium in round three, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD midfielder Ned Long is free to play Brisbane on Easter Thursday despite being cited for striking Greater Western Sydney's Clayton Oliver on Friday night.

Long made contact with Oliver's face/neck region off the ball, with the Giants recruit going to ground after the blow.

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Long immediately held his hand out, appearing to indicate the blow wasn't intentional, and the Match Review Officer has deemed the incident only worthy of a fine.

The MRO has tightened gradings around off-the-ball strikes this season, which had raised the prospect of Long possibly being banned for the incident.

But he's now in the clear for the blockbuster game against the Lions at the Gabba on Thursday night.