A general view during the 2025 Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL has today announced the start time for both the 2026 and 2027 Toyota AFL Grand Finals, with each match to begin at 2:30pm AEST.

AFL Commission Chair Craig Drummond and AFL Chief Executive Officer Andrew Dillon said locking in the start time for the next two years would provide fans, clubs and stakeholders with certainty, while allowing the AFL to consider the broader competition ahead of the Tasmania Devils entering the AFL in 2028.



While there continues to be mixed views amongst fans, players, broadcasters, sponsors, and everyone with a stake in the game, there is no compelling case for change now and the decision was that the Toyota AFL Grand Final should remain in its traditional afternoon timeslot for the next two seasons.



“The Toyota AFL Grand Final is the best day on the Australian sporting calendar. It is the biggest moment in our game.” Mr Drummond said.



“Everyone who loves footy has a view on the right start time for our biggest game of the year, and for at least the next two seasons it will remain in its traditional afternoon timeslot at the MCG.



“The Commission agreed it was important to provide fans and clubs with certainty now, while also allowing the AFL to continue to plan on our 19th club entering the competition in two years’ time.”



AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said planning was already well underway for the Tasmania Devils’ entry into the competition in 2028.



“We are already undertaking significant work on Tasmania entering the AFL in 2028, so it makes sense to lock in the Grand Final start time for the next two seasons and provide everyone with clarity.” Mr Dillon said.



“Our role is to deliver the best possible Grand Final experience - for the 100,000 fans at the MCG and the millions watching on broadcast - and together with our Grand Final broadcast partner, the Seven Network, we remain committed to making it the biggest and best sporting event in the country.”



“The season has started strongly, the footy has been exciting, crowds have been strong, and there is plenty to look forward to over the next month with Gather Round and Anzac Day ahead.”



Local start times by State and Territory:



2:30pm AEST – ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

2:00pm ACST – NT, SA

12:30pm AWST – WA



Ticketing information and on-sale dates will be communicated later in the year, with club members and AFL members to receive first access to all finals tickets.