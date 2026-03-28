Darcy Moore leaves the field after suffering a hamstring injury during Collingwood's win over GWS in round three, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

DARCY Moore will be out for up to a month after scans revealed he had suffered a hamstring injury in Collingwood's win over GWS on Friday night.

Moore also has inflammation in his knee, which has compounded his discomfort.

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The 30-year-old came from the ground just before quarter-time with a hamstring issue in his first game of 2026 and underwent a fitness test in the rooms and on the boundary, before being cleared to return 10 minutes into the second quarter.

He played out the game (61 per cent game time) but scans on Saturday revealed the injury was more significant than the club had hoped.

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Moore strained his calf in January, which took longer than first expected to recover from, forcing him to miss both practice matches and the first two games, with a hamstring scare just before the round one game against Adelaide.

The injury means the Pies will be without two of their most experienced players in Thursday's clash with Brisbane at the Gabba after veteran Scott Pendlebury reported a tight Achilles during the second quarter.

"Scans yesterday showed he has sustained a low-grade hamstring strain along with an inflamed bursa behind his knee, which is expected to keep him out for the next three to four weeks,” Collingwood football boss Charlie Gardiner said.

“Darcy will continue to work closely with our medical and high-performance team as he progresses through his return-to-play timeline.”