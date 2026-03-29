The AFL has locked in a traditional afternoon start time for the next two Grand Finals

A general view during the Toyota AFL Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane on September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL has declared there is no compelling case to stage a twilight or night Grand Final this season, locking in the traditional afternoon start time for the next two years.

But the League will continue to weigh up the merits of a later ball-up as part of broader competition considerations ahead of the Tasmania Devils' entry in 2028.

AFL Commission chair Craig Drummond confirmed the 2.30pm start time will remain for Grand Finals in 2026 and 2027.

"In the world that we're now in, which is pretty uncertain, giving certainty to fans for a couple of years is a really sensible idea," Drummond said on Sunday.

"We'd spoken a lot to our key stakeholders across the board and we didn't find a compelling reason to make any change."

Drummond and AFL chief executive Andrew Dillon wouldn't be drawn on what would compel the League to shift the Grand Final start time.

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But the door remains open for a change in 2028 and beyond.

"If it makes sense, of course, everything should always be on the table," Drummond said.

"You've got to consider a whole range of stakeholders – not just one particular market or group of stakeholders.

"We are very focused on the fans and the quality of the footy product, but we're not saying that in the future we wouldn't look to reassess."

Craig Drummond speaks during the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season launch on March 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL Fans Association welcomed the decision to maintain a traditional Grand Final timeslot.

"This decision shows that when fans speak clearly, the AFL listens - and that must continue across all major decisions," AFLFA president Ron Issko said.

The AFL has only staged two Grand Finals under lights – in 2020 (at the Gabba) and 2021 (Optus Stadium) during the COVID-19 pandemic.