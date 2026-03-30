The coaches' votes for the round three games are in

Nick Daicos celebrates a goal during Collingwood's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round three, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD star Nick Daicos has jumped to the lead in the AFLCA's Champion Player of the Year Award after picking up a perfect 10 votes against Greater Western Sydney on Friday night.

The Magpies star was one of just three players to get 10 votes from round three, with West Coast's Jake Waterman and Melbourne's Kysaiah Pickett also getting a perfect score from the coaches.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

Bailey Smith and Finn O'Sullivan got nine votes each in Geelong and North Melbourne's respective wins, while Fremantle pair Josh Treacy and Caleb Serong (nine each) and Brisbane duo Will Ashcroft and Jarrod Berry (nine each) shared best-on-ground honours for their teams.

Daicos was one of nine players to get at least one vote in the Magpies-Giants game, while eight players polled in the North Melbourne v Essendon match.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Geelong v Adelaide

9 Bailey Smith (GEEL)

6 Joshua Rachele (ADEL)

5 Shaun Mannagh (GEEL)

4 Max Holmes (GEEL)

2 Sam De Koning (GEEL)

2 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

1 Gryan Miers (GEEL)

1 Oisin Mullin (GEEL)

Collingwood v Greater Western Sydney

10 Nick Daicos (COLL)

4 Finn Callaghan (GWS)

4 Josh Daicos (COLL)

3 Billy Frampton (COLL)

3 Clayton Oliver (GWS)

2 Jack Crisp (COLL)

2 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)

1 Tim Membrey (COLL)

1 Connor Idun (GWS)

St Kilda v Brisbane

9 Will Ashcroft (BL)

9 Jarrod Berry (BL)

6 Callum Wilkie (STK)

4 Zac Bailey (BL)

1 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)

1 Dayne Zorko (BL)

Fremantle v Richmond

9 Josh Treacy (FRE)

9 Caleb Serong (FRE)

6 Shai Bolton (FRE)

3 Jordan Clark (FRE)

2 Luke Jackson (FRE)

1 Tim Taranto (RICH)

Essendon v North Melbourne

9 Finn O'Sullivan (NMFC)

5 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)

5 Colby McKercher (NMFC)

4 Luke Parker (NMFC)

3 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

2 Isaac Kako (ESS)

1 Toby Pink (NMFC)

1 Peter Wright (ESS)

Port Adelaide v West Coast

10 Jake Waterman (WCE)

8 Zak Butters (PORT)

5 Harley Reid (WCE)

5 Tim Kelly (WCE)

2 Jobe Shanahan (WCE)

Carlton v Melbourne

10 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)

6 Jake Lever (MELB)

6 Max Gawn (MELB)

4 Jack Steele (MELB)

2 Bayley Fritsch (MELB)

1 Tom Sparrow (MELB)

1 Elijah Hollands (CARL)

LEADERBOARD

24 Nick Daicos (COLL)

20 Christian Petracca (GCFC)

19 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

19 Max Gawn (MELB)

18 Zak Butters (PORT)

18 Callum Wilkie (STK)

16 Shai Bolton (FRE)

15 Harley Reid (WCE)

15 Josh Treacy (FRE)

14 Touk Miller (GCFC)

14 Jack Sinclair (STK)

13 Clayton Oliver (GWS)

13 Sam Walsh (CARL)

12 Tom Barrass (HAW)

12 Max Holmes (GEEL)

11 Ben King (GCFC)

11 Caleb Serong (FRE)