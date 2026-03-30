The Match Review Officer's findings from Sunday's round three games are in

Deven Robertson during the match between West Coast and Port Adelaide during the 2026 AAMI Community Series. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast midfielder Deven Robertson has been hit with a one-game ban for a dangerous tackle on Port Adelaide's Zak Butters, while Butters' bill continues to climb to eye-watering levels after he was fined for engaging in a melee.

Robertson conceded a free kick for the tackle on the Power star midway through the third term of the Eagles' thrilling win over Port on Sunday.

Butters was able to get up and take his kick and played out the game.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as careless, medium impact and high contact, drawing the one-match suspension.

The ban means Robertson will miss the Eagles' clash with Sydney at Optus Stadium on Saturday.

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Meanwhile, Butters' career fines tally has climbed over the $50,000 mark after he was hit with a $1000 fine (with an early guilty plea) for engaging in a melee in the third quarter of Sunday's game.

From his 142 appearances, Butters has been sanctioned on 21 occasions.

He's only marginally ahead of Greater Western Sydney skipper Toby Greene, who has amassed $48,850 in fines so far across his 265-game career.

Eagles co-skipper Liam Baker was also fined $1000 (with an early plea) for engaging in a melee, while Melbourne's Latrelle Pickett was slapped with a $1000 fine (with an early plea) for careless contact with an umpire during the Demons' epic come-from-behind win over Carlton on Sunday.

The Butters bill

Appearances: 142

Sanctions: 21

Suspensions: Two matches

Fines: $50,125

Toby's track record

Appearances: 265

Sanctions: 31

Suspensions: 16 matches

Fines: $48,850