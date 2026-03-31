Darcy Gardiner is seen injured during Brisbane's clash against St Kilda in round three, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Ah Chee Hamstring 5-7 weeks Jordon Butts Concussion Concussion protocols Dan Curtin Knee 5-7 weeks Jordan Dawson Calf Test Mark Keane Leg 7-9 weeks Rory Laird Calf Test Toby Murray Back 1-2 weeks Updated: March 31, 2026

In the mix

The Crows expect to have captain Dawson available for a crunch game against Fremantle on Good Friday, with the midfielder needing to train fully this week after battling calf tightness. Key forward Taylor Walker is also set to return after he was managed against Geelong, while experienced defender Laird faces a fitness test. The Crows need to replace key defender Butts, with James Borlase the likely option after an impactful performance at SANFL level. The Crows have versatility in defence, with Max Michalanney and Josh Worrell able to play tall, but Borlase could be vital against Freo's three tall forwards and resting ruckmen. Third-year midfielder Charlie Edwards (23 disposals and five clearances) is pushing to debut and on the cusp of selection, while wingman Billy Dowling (37 and seven) made a strong case of his own at SANFL level in a hard-working performance. Ruck Reilly O'Brien remains an option if the Crows need reinforcements against Sean Darcy and Luke Jackson. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harris Andrews Suspension Round 5 Dan Annable Shoulder 10-plus weeks Noah Answerth Concussion TBC Darcy Gardiner Shoulder 8-12 weeks Eric Hipwood Knee Mid-season Hugh McCluggage Calf 1 week Conor McKenna Hamstring Test Will McLachlan Concussion TBC Ben Murphy Chest 3 weeks Jack Payne Knee TBC Henry Smith Foot TBC Updated: March 31, 2026

In the mix

There will be at least two changes to face Collingwood on Easter Thursday with Gardiner and Answerth both unavailable. Darragh Joyce and Zane Zakostelsky could both replace Gardiner, with Tom Doedee another option after his first game back at VFL level at the weekend, while Jimmy Tunstill and Shadeau Brain are vying for Answerth’s position. Chris Fagan could also opt to insert premiership wingman Sam Marshall, who excelled in the VFL, and shuffle Bruce Reville to the defensive half. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Dean Concussion 2 weeks Matt Duffy Concussion 2 weeks Cooper Lord Illness 1 week Jesse Motlop Knee Season Harry O'Farrell Knee TBC Updated: March 31, 2026

In the mix

The Blues will have Adam Cerra (hamstring) and Zac Williams (ribs) available for Friday's clash with the Kangas. However, Dean has entered concussion protocols and will miss the next two matches due to the timing of his head knock over the weekend. Nic Newman (23 disposals, five tackles) will aim for a return after impressing in the VFL, while Nick Haynes (19 disposals, 13 marks) and Adam Saad (13 disposals) are in the same boat after getting valuable minutes under their belts at reserves level. Flynn Young (13 disposals, three goals) and Ben Camporeale (27 disposals, five clearances) were others to show good signs. Lachie Fogarty, Jordon Boyd and Blake Acres will come into contention after acting as the emergencies last week. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry DeMattia Back TBC Bobby Hill Personal reasons TBC Darcy Moore Hamstring 3-4 weeks Scott Pendlebury Achilles 1 week Updated: March 31, 2026

In the mix

Craig McRae will need to make two changes off a short break with Moore out again after straining his hamstring and suffering an inflamed bursa in last Friday night’s win over Greater Western Sydney. Pendlebury also won’t make the trip north due to Achilles tightness. Wil Parker will be considered after being squeezed out last weekend, while Ed Allan performed well in the VFL to put his hand up for a recall. Jack Buller was included in the 26 after being dropped in round three, while Harvey Harrison is building towards a return at AFL level – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Cillian Bourke Quad 2-3 weeks Nate Caddy Concussion 1 week Angus Clarke Syndesmosis Test Brayden Fiorini Back Test Lewis Hayes Knee 7 weeks Nic Martin Knee Season Mason Redman Knee 5-7 weeks Will Setterfield Foot 1 week Vigo Visentini Hamstring 5-7 weeks Updated: March 31, 2026

In the mix

The Bombers have been dealt a major blow with young gun Caddy to miss the clash against the Western Bulldogs on Easter Sunday due to concussion. Fiorini is a test, while Dyson Sharp is set to return from his ankle injury. Jordan Ridley made his return in the VFL last week and could also be an option. And there are some players pushing their cases in the VFL should Brad Scott opt for more changes. Elijah Tsatas had 34 disposals, 10 clearances and six tackles at the lower level and the Bombers have lost the clearance count by more than 10 in each of their first three AFL games. No.9 draft pick Sullivan Robey (22 disposals and four goals) may need more time at VFL level despite a standout performance, while Tom Edwards marked his return from a knee injury with a five-goal haul. In further good news, ruck Nick Bryan is set to make his return via the VFL this week, while Clarke could make his comeback from an ankle injury. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Michael Frederick Ankle 2-3 weeks Oscar McDonald Calf 1 week Sam Sturt Knee TBC Brandon Walker Quad Test Hayden Young Hamstring 1-2 weeks Updated: March 31, 2026

In the mix

Walker trained fully on Tuesday and will push to return after his impressive run of form was interrupted by a quad issue. The small defender could be a particularly valuable lockdown option against forward/midfielder Izak Rankine. There is scope, however, for the Dockers to take an unchanged line-up into the Good Friday clash against Adelaide after impressive back-to-back wins. Cooper Simpson is a backline option if the Dockers want to utilise his speed and decisive play, while half-forward Tobyn Murray and wingman Nathan O'Driscoll are on the cusp. Ruck recruit Mason Cox was dominant in managed minutes in a WAFL practice game, but Sean Darcy appears settled after building form against Richmond. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harley Barker Knee Indefinite Toby Conway Foot/Knee TBC Patrick Dangerfield Calf 1-2 weeks Keighton Matofai-Forbes Foot 9 weeks Jacob Molier Foot 2-3 weeks Jay Polkinghorne Foot TBC Tyson Stengle Conditioning Individualised program Updated: March 31, 2026

In the mix

Dangerfield has been ruled out of Easter Monday and is no certainty to return against West Coast in round five. Polkinghorne will begin running again this week and his timeline to a return should be clearer in the coming days. Stengle is still rebuilding fitness after his interrupted pre-season. Jack Bowes couldn't have done much more to audition for a recall, racking up 38 disposals and three goals in the Cats' 47-point VFL win over Box Hill. Off-season recruit James Worpel had 28 touches in his return from a finger injury, while midfielder George Stevens had 28 touches and two goals. Veteran defender Jake Kolodjashnij continues to build form and fitness with 21 touches and eight marks. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Beau Addinsall Hamstring 4-6 weeks Cooper Bell Concussion Test Elliott Himmelberg Knee 6-plus weeks Nick Holman Hamstring 1-3 weeks Bailey Humphrey Suspension Round 6 Jai Murray Leg 1-3 weeks Christian Petracca Hamstring 1-3 weeks Matt Rowell Finger Test Jamarra Ugle-Hagan Knee 1-3 weeks Updated: March 31, 2026

In the mix

All eyes will be on Rowell this week as he closes in on playing his first game for 2026. The cast that protected his finger is now gone and he’ll be assessed through the week, which could be handy timing for the Suns who will be without Petracca and Humphrey to face Melbourne at the MCG on Sunday. Jy Farrar appears a good option to replace Humphrey in the front half, while coach Damien Hardwick could also give youngster Lachie Gulbin a run and move Will Graham into more midfield minutes if he wanted to go a different way. Ugle-Hagan has had a clean-up of his meniscus and will miss a couple of weeks. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Cody Angove Hamstring TBC Toby Bedford Hamstring Test Jack Buckley Concussion 1 week Aaron Cadman Pelvis Test Brent Daniels Hamstring Test Finn Davis Groin 1 week Tom Green Knee Season Darcy Jones Knee TBC Josh Kelly Hip TBC Harry Oliver Leg 1-2 weeks Logan Smith Knee 2-3 weeks Sam Taylor Hamstring 6-9 weeks weeks Nathan Wardius Knee TBC Updated: March 31, 2026

In the mix

A bye this week will give the likes of Bedford, Buckley, Cadman and Daniels time to recover, but soreness will delay Taylor's return date by at least another month. Harry Rowston (26 disposals, six clearances) and Conor Stone (22 disposals, two goals) were among the best at reserves level last week. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Blanck Groin 2 weeks Will Day Shoulder 2 months Henry Hustwaite Ankle Test Noah Mraz Quad Test Updated: March 31, 2026

In the mix

Hawthorn has almost a full list to pick from coming out of the bye. Mabior Chol and Mitch Lewis sent brief scares through the Hawks camp over the weekend, but both are fine ahead of Easter Monday. Karl Amon has been on lighter duties as part of long-term knee management. After a decent win over Sydney before the bye, it’s hard to see Sam Mitchell making an unforced change against Geelong, especially after a poor performance by Box Hill. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jake Bowey Foot 5-7 weeks Tom Campbell Neck TBC Paddy Cross Thumb 4-5 weeks Changkuoth Jiath Calf 3-4 weeks Shane McAdam Achilles 2-3 weeks Daniel Turner Hand Test Jack Viney Achilles TBC Kalani White Glandular fever 1 week Updated: March 31, 2026

In the mix

Debutant Cross dislocated his thumb late in the Demons' memorable win over Carlton, with subsequent scans showing ligament damage in the thumb which required surgery. He is expected to be sidelined for the next 4-5 weeks. Recruit Jiath finished that match on the bench with a calf issue, with scans revealing a low-grade strain that will keep him out for up to four weeks. Turner has made a quicker than expected recovery from his hand injury and will undergo a fitness test later in the week ahead of the Dees' clash with Gold Coast. Melbourne is suddenly spoiled for choice in attack, with key forwards Aidan Johnson (knee), Matt Jefferson (foot) and Luker Kentfield (knee) available for selection after recovering from their respective injuries, although none are likely to come back into the senior side immediately. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Knee Season Taylor Goad Ankle Test Josh Goater Quad 2-3 weeks Griffin Logue Hamstring 1-2 weeks Blake Thredgold Foot TBC Luke Urquhart Knee TBC Tristan Xerri Suspension Round 7 Updated: March 31, 2026

In the mix

The Kangas hope Goad will return this week, but if anything it will be through the VFL and will come too late to replace the suspended Xerri in the ruck for Friday's clash with the Blues. Jack Darling (18 disposals, three goals) impressed in the VFL and could deputise alongside Callum Coleman-Jones. Or else the Kangas might turn to Wil Dawson (13 disposals, nine hitouts), who has fans at the club as a future ruck option. Zac Fisher (24 disposals, one goal) and Cooper Harvey (22 disposals, eight marks) were among the best in the reserves, while Riley Hardeman (16 disposals) continued to build his fitness. Jacob Konstanty and Zac Banch were among the emergencies last week. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Miles Bergman Ankle Test Mani Liddy Groin TBC Todd Marshall Ankle 1-2 weeks Jacob Moss Concussion TBC Sam Powell-Pepper Knee 7-9 weeks Harrison Ramm Ankle 4-5 weeks Esava Ratugolea Ankle TBC Connor Rozee Hamstring TBC Josh Sinn Shoulder 5 months Ivan Soldo Knee Season Updated: March 31, 2026

In the mix

There’s some big decisions for Josh Carr ahead of facing Richmond on Saturday. Key defence is already a headache, which Ratugolea’s injury has only added to, with Brandon Zerk-Thatcher offering experience as a possible replacement. Bergman is expected to return to bolster the midfield rotation, while Christian Moraes and Will Lorenz both excelled in a SANFL loss at the weekend if Carr really wants to make some changes following Sunday’s defeat to West Coast. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jasper Alger Knee 8 weeks Harry Armstrong Foot 8 weeks Nathan Broad Calf Test Judson Clarke ACL TBC Sam Cumming Shoulder Test Taj Hotton Hip TBC Tom Lynch Hamstring 3-4 weeks Rhyan Mansell Foot TBC Toby Nankervis Hamstring 5-7 weeks Tom Sims Elbow/Foot TBC Josh Smillie Quad 5-7 weeks Updated: March 31, 2026

In the mix

Broad has to get through Wednesday’s main session, but the Tigers indicated he may not play against Port Adelaide regardless with the option of "working with him to continue [building] his fitness". Top draftee Cumming has returned to full-contact training, and is a chance to play "at some level”. Alger has at least avoided surgery. Both Armstrong and Mansell have developed bone stress in their feet, the latter having developed a sore foot while rehabilitating his broken wrist. Mansell will have an operation and miss 3-4 months. On the selection front, small forward Zane Peucker continues to build form in the VFL, kicking another three goals, while midfielder Kane McAuliffe (who was overlooked for an AFL recall after illness) recorded 24 touches and nine clearances, with James Trezise the travelling emergency to Perth. Ruck Samson Ryan got through unscathed in his first VFL game after a foot injury. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Banfield Shoulder TBC Ryan Byrnes Foot 3-5 weeks Anthony Caminiti Hamstring 3-5 weeks Hunter Clark Adductor Test Lance Collard Suspension Round 6 Paddy Dow Knee 1 week Liam Henry Hamstring 1-2 weeks Max King Knee TBC Jack Macrae Knee 1 week Liam O'Connell Facial fractures Test Tobie Travaglia Foot TBC Updated: March 31, 2026

In the mix

St Kilda heads to the bye 1-3 and with a mounting injury list. Travaglia is dealing with a foot injury, while Banfield has avoided surgery on his shoulder for now and will look to strengthen the joint and play on in 2026. Collard has been handed a two-game suspension by the VFL Tribunal and is being investigated by the AFL’s integrity unit for an alleged homophobic slur. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Hamstring 6-8 weeks Riak Andrew Quad TBC Ned Bowman Hamstring Test Braeden Campbell Shin TBC Noah Chamberlain Concussion 1-2 weeks Billy Cootee Hip Test Will Green Foot 10-12 weeks Errol Gulden Shoulder 3-4 months Isaac Heeney Hamstring Test Max King Back 4 months Peter Ladhams Suspension Round 5 Updated: March 31, 2026

In the mix

The horrible injury run of Adams has continued, with the veteran set to miss up to two months after injuring his hamstring in team training over the bye weekend. Heeney is expected to play the Eagles on Saturday night after his hamstring issue, while Gulden is set to come out of a sling after consulting with his surgeon. Youngsters Cootee and Bowman could play their first VFL games of the season this weekend after their recent injuries. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Allen Knee 7 weeks Tyler Brockman Knee 3-4 weeks Liam Duggan Ankle Test Harry Edwards Concussion TBC Tom Gross Hamstring Test Jack Hutchinson Ankle 4 weeks Noah Long Knee Season Milan Murdock Hamstring 3 weeks Jacob Newton Foot TBC Deven Robertson Suspended Round 5 Fred Rodriguez Foot 5 weeks Brandon Starcevich Calf 6-8 weeks Elliot Yeo Adductor 1-2 weeks Updated: March 31, 2026

In the mix

There will be at least three forced changes for the Eagles this week after back-to-back wins, with Yeo and Newton making way through injury and Robertson suspended. Yeo received positive news on his groin injury, while Newton will be sidelined long-term with a fractured navicular. Elijah Hewett's availability after a WAFL practice match is well timed to replace Yeo, while Clay Hall and Finlay Macrae are other midfield options on the fringe. The Eagles also have the flexibility to move co-captain Liam Baker, Bo Allan and Harry Schoenberg into more prominent midfield roles, while small forward Malakai Champion has been in good form and could replace Newton in attack. The Eagles may look at tall reinforcements in the backline given Sydney's height, with Sandy Brock available. On the injury front, Duggan faces a test for a rolled ankle. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Riley Garcia Hamstring TBC Tom Liberatore Hamstring 2-4 weeks Laitham Vandermeer Concussion Test Zac Walker Ankle 3-5 weeks Cody Weightman Knee TBC Updated: March 31, 2026

In the mix

Liberatore will miss at least the next fortnight after straining his hamstring against Adelaide before the bye. Adam Treloar is in the frame to replace the veteran midfielder in the 23, while Josh Dolan is building a case to get a spot back in the Western Bulldogs best team. Will Lewis kicked 6.3 for Footscray before the weekend off and Arty Jones impressed after recovering from a concussion. - Josh Gabelich