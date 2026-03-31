Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Callum Ah Chee
|Hamstring
|5-7 weeks
|Jordon Butts
|Concussion
|Concussion protocols
|Dan Curtin
|Knee
|5-7 weeks
|Jordan Dawson
|Calf
|Test
|Mark Keane
|Leg
|7-9 weeks
|Rory Laird
|Calf
|Test
|Toby Murray
|Back
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: March 31, 2026
In the mix
The Crows expect to have captain Dawson available for a crunch game against Fremantle on Good Friday, with the midfielder needing to train fully this week after battling calf tightness. Key forward Taylor Walker is also set to return after he was managed against Geelong, while experienced defender Laird faces a fitness test. The Crows need to replace key defender Butts, with James Borlase the likely option after an impactful performance at SANFL level. The Crows have versatility in defence, with Max Michalanney and Josh Worrell able to play tall, but Borlase could be vital against Freo's three tall forwards and resting ruckmen. Third-year midfielder Charlie Edwards (23 disposals and five clearances) is pushing to debut and on the cusp of selection, while wingman Billy Dowling (37 and seven) made a strong case of his own at SANFL level in a hard-working performance. Ruck Reilly O'Brien remains an option if the Crows need reinforcements against Sean Darcy and Luke Jackson. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harris Andrews
|Suspension
|Round 5
|Dan Annable
|Shoulder
|10-plus weeks
|Noah Answerth
|Concussion
|TBC
|Darcy Gardiner
|Shoulder
|8-12 weeks
|Eric Hipwood
|Knee
|Mid-season
|Hugh McCluggage
|Calf
|1 week
|Conor McKenna
|Hamstring
|Test
|Will McLachlan
|Concussion
|TBC
|Ben Murphy
|Chest
|3 weeks
|Jack Payne
|Knee
|TBC
|Henry Smith
|Foot
|TBC
|Updated: March 31, 2026
In the mix
There will be at least two changes to face Collingwood on Easter Thursday with Gardiner and Answerth both unavailable. Darragh Joyce and Zane Zakostelsky could both replace Gardiner, with Tom Doedee another option after his first game back at VFL level at the weekend, while Jimmy Tunstill and Shadeau Brain are vying for Answerth’s position. Chris Fagan could also opt to insert premiership wingman Sam Marshall, who excelled in the VFL, and shuffle Bruce Reville to the defensive half. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harry Dean
|Concussion
|2 weeks
|Matt Duffy
|Concussion
|2 weeks
|Cooper Lord
|Illness
|1 week
|Jesse Motlop
|Knee
|Season
|Harry O'Farrell
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: March 31, 2026
In the mix
The Blues will have Adam Cerra (hamstring) and Zac Williams (ribs) available for Friday's clash with the Kangas. However, Dean has entered concussion protocols and will miss the next two matches due to the timing of his head knock over the weekend. Nic Newman (23 disposals, five tackles) will aim for a return after impressing in the VFL, while Nick Haynes (19 disposals, 13 marks) and Adam Saad (13 disposals) are in the same boat after getting valuable minutes under their belts at reserves level. Flynn Young (13 disposals, three goals) and Ben Camporeale (27 disposals, five clearances) were others to show good signs. Lachie Fogarty, Jordon Boyd and Blake Acres will come into contention after acting as the emergencies last week. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harry DeMattia
|Back
|TBC
|Bobby Hill
|Personal reasons
|TBC
|Darcy Moore
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Scott Pendlebury
|Achilles
|1 week
|Updated: March 31, 2026
In the mix
Craig McRae will need to make two changes off a short break with Moore out again after straining his hamstring and suffering an inflamed bursa in last Friday night’s win over Greater Western Sydney. Pendlebury also won’t make the trip north due to Achilles tightness. Wil Parker will be considered after being squeezed out last weekend, while Ed Allan performed well in the VFL to put his hand up for a recall. Jack Buller was included in the 26 after being dropped in round three, while Harvey Harrison is building towards a return at AFL level – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Cillian Bourke
|Quad
|2-3 weeks
|Nate Caddy
|Concussion
|1 week
|Angus Clarke
|Syndesmosis
|Test
|Brayden Fiorini
|Back
|Test
|Lewis Hayes
|Knee
|7 weeks
|Nic Martin
|Knee
|Season
|Mason Redman
|Knee
|5-7 weeks
|Will Setterfield
|Foot
|1 week
|Vigo Visentini
|Hamstring
|5-7 weeks
|Updated: March 31, 2026
In the mix
The Bombers have been dealt a major blow with young gun Caddy to miss the clash against the Western Bulldogs on Easter Sunday due to concussion. Fiorini is a test, while Dyson Sharp is set to return from his ankle injury. Jordan Ridley made his return in the VFL last week and could also be an option. And there are some players pushing their cases in the VFL should Brad Scott opt for more changes. Elijah Tsatas had 34 disposals, 10 clearances and six tackles at the lower level and the Bombers have lost the clearance count by more than 10 in each of their first three AFL games. No.9 draft pick Sullivan Robey (22 disposals and four goals) may need more time at VFL level despite a standout performance, while Tom Edwards marked his return from a knee injury with a five-goal haul. In further good news, ruck Nick Bryan is set to make his return via the VFL this week, while Clarke could make his comeback from an ankle injury. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Michael Frederick
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Oscar McDonald
|Calf
|1 week
|Sam Sturt
|Knee
|TBC
|Brandon Walker
|Quad
|Test
|Hayden Young
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: March 31, 2026
In the mix
Walker trained fully on Tuesday and will push to return after his impressive run of form was interrupted by a quad issue. The small defender could be a particularly valuable lockdown option against forward/midfielder Izak Rankine. There is scope, however, for the Dockers to take an unchanged line-up into the Good Friday clash against Adelaide after impressive back-to-back wins. Cooper Simpson is a backline option if the Dockers want to utilise his speed and decisive play, while half-forward Tobyn Murray and wingman Nathan O'Driscoll are on the cusp. Ruck recruit Mason Cox was dominant in managed minutes in a WAFL practice game, but Sean Darcy appears settled after building form against Richmond. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harley Barker
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Toby Conway
|Foot/Knee
|TBC
|Patrick Dangerfield
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Keighton Matofai-Forbes
|Foot
|9 weeks
|Jacob Molier
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Jay Polkinghorne
|Foot
|TBC
|Tyson Stengle
|Conditioning
|Individualised program
|Updated: March 31, 2026
In the mix
Dangerfield has been ruled out of Easter Monday and is no certainty to return against West Coast in round five. Polkinghorne will begin running again this week and his timeline to a return should be clearer in the coming days. Stengle is still rebuilding fitness after his interrupted pre-season. Jack Bowes couldn't have done much more to audition for a recall, racking up 38 disposals and three goals in the Cats' 47-point VFL win over Box Hill. Off-season recruit James Worpel had 28 touches in his return from a finger injury, while midfielder George Stevens had 28 touches and two goals. Veteran defender Jake Kolodjashnij continues to build form and fitness with 21 touches and eight marks. - Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Beau Addinsall
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Cooper Bell
|Concussion
|Test
|Elliott Himmelberg
|Knee
|6-plus weeks
|Nick Holman
|Hamstring
|1-3 weeks
|Bailey Humphrey
|Suspension
|Round 6
|Jai Murray
|Leg
|1-3 weeks
|Christian Petracca
|Hamstring
|1-3 weeks
|Matt Rowell
|Finger
|Test
|Jamarra Ugle-Hagan
|Knee
|1-3 weeks
|Updated: March 31, 2026
In the mix
All eyes will be on Rowell this week as he closes in on playing his first game for 2026. The cast that protected his finger is now gone and he’ll be assessed through the week, which could be handy timing for the Suns who will be without Petracca and Humphrey to face Melbourne at the MCG on Sunday. Jy Farrar appears a good option to replace Humphrey in the front half, while coach Damien Hardwick could also give youngster Lachie Gulbin a run and move Will Graham into more midfield minutes if he wanted to go a different way. Ugle-Hagan has had a clean-up of his meniscus and will miss a couple of weeks. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Cody Angove
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Toby Bedford
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jack Buckley
|Concussion
|1 week
|Aaron Cadman
|Pelvis
|Test
|Brent Daniels
|Hamstring
|Test
|Finn Davis
|Groin
|1 week
|Tom Green
|Knee
|Season
|Darcy Jones
|Knee
|TBC
|Josh Kelly
|Hip
|TBC
|Harry Oliver
|Leg
|1-2 weeks
|Logan Smith
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Sam Taylor
|Hamstring
|6-9 weeks weeks
|Nathan Wardius
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: March 31, 2026
In the mix
A bye this week will give the likes of Bedford, Buckley, Cadman and Daniels time to recover, but soreness will delay Taylor's return date by at least another month. Harry Rowston (26 disposals, six clearances) and Conor Stone (22 disposals, two goals) were among the best at reserves level last week. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|James Blanck
|Groin
|2 weeks
|Will Day
|Shoulder
|2 months
|Henry Hustwaite
|Ankle
|Test
|Noah Mraz
|Quad
|Test
|Updated: March 31, 2026
In the mix
Hawthorn has almost a full list to pick from coming out of the bye. Mabior Chol and Mitch Lewis sent brief scares through the Hawks camp over the weekend, but both are fine ahead of Easter Monday. Karl Amon has been on lighter duties as part of long-term knee management. After a decent win over Sydney before the bye, it’s hard to see Sam Mitchell making an unforced change against Geelong, especially after a poor performance by Box Hill. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jake Bowey
|Foot
|5-7 weeks
|Tom Campbell
|Neck
|TBC
|Paddy Cross
|Thumb
|4-5 weeks
|Changkuoth Jiath
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|Shane McAdam
|Achilles
|2-3 weeks
|Daniel Turner
|Hand
|Test
|Jack Viney
|Achilles
|TBC
|Kalani White
|Glandular fever
|1 week
|Updated: March 31, 2026
In the mix
Debutant Cross dislocated his thumb late in the Demons' memorable win over Carlton, with subsequent scans showing ligament damage in the thumb which required surgery. He is expected to be sidelined for the next 4-5 weeks. Recruit Jiath finished that match on the bench with a calf issue, with scans revealing a low-grade strain that will keep him out for up to four weeks. Turner has made a quicker than expected recovery from his hand injury and will undergo a fitness test later in the week ahead of the Dees' clash with Gold Coast. Melbourne is suddenly spoiled for choice in attack, with key forwards Aidan Johnson (knee), Matt Jefferson (foot) and Luker Kentfield (knee) available for selection after recovering from their respective injuries, although none are likely to come back into the senior side immediately. - Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jackson Archer
|Knee
|Season
|Taylor Goad
|Ankle
|Test
|Josh Goater
|Quad
|2-3 weeks
|Griffin Logue
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Blake Thredgold
|Foot
|TBC
|Luke Urquhart
|Knee
|TBC
|Tristan Xerri
|Suspension
|Round 7
|Updated: March 31, 2026
In the mix
The Kangas hope Goad will return this week, but if anything it will be through the VFL and will come too late to replace the suspended Xerri in the ruck for Friday's clash with the Blues. Jack Darling (18 disposals, three goals) impressed in the VFL and could deputise alongside Callum Coleman-Jones. Or else the Kangas might turn to Wil Dawson (13 disposals, nine hitouts), who has fans at the club as a future ruck option. Zac Fisher (24 disposals, one goal) and Cooper Harvey (22 disposals, eight marks) were among the best in the reserves, while Riley Hardeman (16 disposals) continued to build his fitness. Jacob Konstanty and Zac Banch were among the emergencies last week. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Miles Bergman
|Ankle
|Test
|Mani Liddy
|Groin
|TBC
|Todd Marshall
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Jacob Moss
|Concussion
|TBC
|Sam Powell-Pepper
|Knee
|7-9 weeks
|Harrison Ramm
|Ankle
|4-5 weeks
|Esava Ratugolea
|Ankle
|TBC
|Connor Rozee
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Josh Sinn
|Shoulder
|5 months
|Ivan Soldo
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: March 31, 2026
In the mix
There’s some big decisions for Josh Carr ahead of facing Richmond on Saturday. Key defence is already a headache, which Ratugolea’s injury has only added to, with Brandon Zerk-Thatcher offering experience as a possible replacement. Bergman is expected to return to bolster the midfield rotation, while Christian Moraes and Will Lorenz both excelled in a SANFL loss at the weekend if Carr really wants to make some changes following Sunday’s defeat to West Coast. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jasper Alger
|Knee
|8 weeks
|Harry Armstrong
|Foot
|8 weeks
|Nathan Broad
|Calf
|Test
|Judson Clarke
|ACL
|TBC
|Sam Cumming
|Shoulder
|Test
|Taj Hotton
|Hip
|TBC
|Tom Lynch
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Rhyan Mansell
|Foot
|TBC
|Toby Nankervis
|Hamstring
|5-7 weeks
|Tom Sims
|Elbow/Foot
|TBC
|Josh Smillie
|Quad
|5-7 weeks
|Updated: March 31, 2026
In the mix
Broad has to get through Wednesday’s main session, but the Tigers indicated he may not play against Port Adelaide regardless with the option of "working with him to continue [building] his fitness". Top draftee Cumming has returned to full-contact training, and is a chance to play "at some level”. Alger has at least avoided surgery. Both Armstrong and Mansell have developed bone stress in their feet, the latter having developed a sore foot while rehabilitating his broken wrist. Mansell will have an operation and miss 3-4 months. On the selection front, small forward Zane Peucker continues to build form in the VFL, kicking another three goals, while midfielder Kane McAuliffe (who was overlooked for an AFL recall after illness) recorded 24 touches and nine clearances, with James Trezise the travelling emergency to Perth. Ruck Samson Ryan got through unscathed in his first VFL game after a foot injury. - Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Banfield
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Ryan Byrnes
|Foot
|3-5 weeks
|Anthony Caminiti
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Hunter Clark
|Adductor
|Test
|Lance Collard
|Suspension
|Round 6
|Paddy Dow
|Knee
|1 week
|Liam Henry
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Max King
|Knee
|TBC
|Jack Macrae
|Knee
|1 week
|Liam O'Connell
|Facial fractures
|Test
|Tobie Travaglia
|Foot
|TBC
|Updated: March 31, 2026
In the mix
St Kilda heads to the bye 1-3 and with a mounting injury list. Travaglia is dealing with a foot injury, while Banfield has avoided surgery on his shoulder for now and will look to strengthen the joint and play on in 2026. Collard has been handed a two-game suspension by the VFL Tribunal and is being investigated by the AFL’s integrity unit for an alleged homophobic slur. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Taylor Adams
|Hamstring
|6-8 weeks
|Riak Andrew
|Quad
|TBC
|Ned Bowman
|Hamstring
|Test
|Braeden Campbell
|Shin
|TBC
|Noah Chamberlain
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Billy Cootee
|Hip
|Test
|Will Green
|Foot
|10-12 weeks
|Errol Gulden
|Shoulder
|3-4 months
|Isaac Heeney
|Hamstring
|Test
|Max King
|Back
|4 months
|Peter Ladhams
|Suspension
|Round 5
|Updated: March 31, 2026
In the mix
The horrible injury run of Adams has continued, with the veteran set to miss up to two months after injuring his hamstring in team training over the bye weekend. Heeney is expected to play the Eagles on Saturday night after his hamstring issue, while Gulden is set to come out of a sling after consulting with his surgeon. Youngsters Cootee and Bowman could play their first VFL games of the season this weekend after their recent injuries. - Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Sam Allen
|Knee
|7 weeks
|Tyler Brockman
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Liam Duggan
|Ankle
|Test
|Harry Edwards
|Concussion
|TBC
|Tom Gross
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jack Hutchinson
|Ankle
|4 weeks
|Noah Long
|Knee
|Season
|Milan Murdock
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Jacob Newton
|Foot
|TBC
|Deven Robertson
|Suspended
|Round 5
|Fred Rodriguez
|Foot
|5 weeks
|Brandon Starcevich
|Calf
|6-8 weeks
|Elliot Yeo
|Adductor
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: March 31, 2026
In the mix
There will be at least three forced changes for the Eagles this week after back-to-back wins, with Yeo and Newton making way through injury and Robertson suspended. Yeo received positive news on his groin injury, while Newton will be sidelined long-term with a fractured navicular. Elijah Hewett's availability after a WAFL practice match is well timed to replace Yeo, while Clay Hall and Finlay Macrae are other midfield options on the fringe. The Eagles also have the flexibility to move co-captain Liam Baker, Bo Allan and Harry Schoenberg into more prominent midfield roles, while small forward Malakai Champion has been in good form and could replace Newton in attack. The Eagles may look at tall reinforcements in the backline given Sydney's height, with Sandy Brock available. On the injury front, Duggan faces a test for a rolled ankle. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Riley Garcia
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Tom Liberatore
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Laitham Vandermeer
|Concussion
|Test
|Zac Walker
|Ankle
|3-5 weeks
|Cody Weightman
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: March 31, 2026
In the mix
Liberatore will miss at least the next fortnight after straining his hamstring against Adelaide before the bye. Adam Treloar is in the frame to replace the veteran midfielder in the 23, while Josh Dolan is building a case to get a spot back in the Western Bulldogs best team. Will Lewis kicked 6.3 for Footscray before the weekend off and Arty Jones impressed after recovering from a concussion. - Josh Gabelich