Which players were unlucky to miss out in our April addition of The 25?

Aaron Naughton celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs at the MCG in round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE April edition of The 25 featured four changes from the list's last version as some players hit the new season running while others have taken longer to get back in stride.

On Wednesday, AFL.com.au's panel of journalists and experts released our monthly list of the 25 best players in the AFL, based both on form to start the season and a body of work across previous years.

The movers and shakers at the top are a blend of the old and the new, with Christian Petracca a stand out as he burst from the blocks at Gold Coast as if the 2021 Grand Final had never finished, while young Hawk Nick Watson made his debut on the list.

But 25 never seems like enough and some of the names that didn't make the cut will get people talking as much as those that did. So, who are the five unlucky players considered next in line?

Speaking about continuing on from Grand Final performances, Lachie Neale is looking a lot like a dual Brownlow medallist and premiership super sub, his form only likely to improve as the Lions click into gear.

Aaron Naughton put superstar teammate Sam Darcy in the shade through the first fortnight and is making the Bulldogs forward line look as dangerous as any in recent times.

Norm Smith medallist Will Ashcroft dropped out of the March list of The 25 but hasn't fallen far, and if he can find a bit more of his September form he will be right back in contention at the end of April.

Will Ashcroft handpasses during the Opening Round match between Brisbane and the Western Bulldogs at the Gabba on March 7, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Toby Greene is finding more of the ball but less of the goals as he tries to give his Giants side a boost as it deals with numerous injuries, and given time to settle into the extra midfield minutes, his game-turning abilities will again have him near the top of the league's best.

And Greene's teammate Finn Callaghan is the fifth on our list of the next best, lifting his output as he works alongside his skipper as GWS tries to get into the 'contenders' category.

Take a look at the April rankings below and be sure to return next month for the May edition of The 25.

1) Marcus Bontempelli

2) Nick Daicos

3) Zak Butters

4) Isaac Heeney

5) Jeremy Cameron

6) Noah Anderson

7) Sam Darcy

8) Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

9) Caleb Serong

10) Hugh McCluggage

11) Kisaiah Pickett

12) Max Gawn

13) Matt Rowell

14) Errol Gulden

15) Harris Andrews

16) Luke Jackson

17) Christian Petracca

18) Jordan Dawson

19) Riley Thilthorpe

20) Max Holmes

21) Ed Richards

22) Chad Warner

23) Bailey Smith

24) Josh Treacy

25) Nick Watson