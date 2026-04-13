Essendon defender Jacob Farrow is the Telstra AFL Rising Star nominee for round five

Jacob Farrow handballs during Essendon's clash against Melbourne in round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON defender Jacob Farrow has landed the Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination for round five after another strong performance.

Farrow, the No.10 pick in last year's draft, made an impact in the Bombers' 45-point win over Melbourne on Saturday.

The left-footed defender had 22 disposals, 12 marks and 348 metres gained in the win at Adelaide Oval.

Farrow also had a kicking efficiency of 87.5 per cent as he showcased his class and composure with the ball.

The 18-year-old had 21 disposals and 12 marks in the loss to the Western Bulldogs in round four.

He is Essendon's first Rising Star nominee of this year, but fifth since the start of 2025.

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Archie Roberts, Nate Caddy, Angus Clarke and Isaac Kako all received nominations last year.

The Bombers have already debuted all five of their draft picks from last year, with Sullivan Robey, Farrow, Dyson Sharp, Max Kondogiannis and Hussien El Achkar getting their chance early in 2026.

Essendon makes the trip to People First Stadium to take on Gold Coast on Saturday.

2026 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

Opening Round: Leo Lombard (Gold Coast)

Round one: Jagga Smith (Carlton)

Round two: Jobe Shanahan (West Coast)

Round three: Willem Duursma (West Coast)

Round four: Cooper Trembath (North Melbourne)

Round five: Jacob Farrow (Essendon)