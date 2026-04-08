Play AFL Tipping in 2026

GATHER Round promises some exciting match-ups, including the two Super Saturday clashes featuring Sydney and Gold Coast, and Hawthorn taking on the Western Bulldogs.

Our tipsters have given the Swans the nod after their thumping of West Coast last weekend, while the Hawks - fresh off an Easter Monday thriller - are favoured to beat the undermanned Dogs who will be missing several key players through injury.

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Joel Peterson has moved into a share of the lead after correctly picking seven winners last week, but you can throw a blanket over the rest of the field.

Check out the R5 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

JOEL PETERSON

Adelaide - 41 points 
Fremantle 
Brisbane 
Melbourne 
Gold Coast 
Hawthorn 
Geelong 
Greater Western Sydney 
St Kilda

Last week: 7
Total: 25

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Adelaide - 21 points 
Fremantle 
Brisbane 
Melbourne 
Sydney 
Hawthorn 
Geelong 
Greater Western Sydney 
Port Adelaide 

Last week: 5
Total: 25

DAMIAN BARRETT

Adelaide - 26 points
Fremantle
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney
Hawthorn
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Port Adelaide

Last week: 6
Total: 24

SARAH BLACK

Adelaide - 27 points 
Fremantle 
Brisbane 
Melbourne 
Sydney 
Western Bulldogs 
Geelong 
Greater Western Sydney 
St Kilda

Last week: 5
Total: 24

NAT EDWARDS

Adelaide - 16 points 
Fremantle 
Brisbane 
Melbourne 
Sydney 
Hawthorn 
Geelong 
Greater Western Sydney 
St Kilda

Last week: 6
Total: 24

CALLUM TWOMEY

Adelaide - 22 points 
Fremantle 
Brisbane 
Melbourne 
Gold Coast 
Hawthorn 
Geelong 
Greater Western Sydney 
Port Adelaide

Last week: 6
Total: 24

CHAD WINGARD

Adelaide - 22 points 
Fremantle 
Brisbane 
Melbourne 
Sydney
Hawthorn 
Geelong 
Greater Western Sydney 
St Kilda

Last week: 5
Total: 24

GEMMA BASTIANI

Adelaide - 25 points
Fremantle
Brisbane
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda

Last week: 4
Total: 23

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Adelaide - 45 points 
Fremantle 
Brisbane 
Melbourne 
Sydney
Hawthorn 
Geelong 
Greater Western Sydney 
St Kilda

Last week: 5
Total: 23

MATTHEW LLOYD

Adelaide - 28 points 
Fremantle 
Brisbane 
Melbourne 
Sydney
Hawthorn 
Geelong 
Greater Western Sydney 
St Kilda

Last week: 5
Total: 23

MICHAEL WHITING

Adelaide - 40 points
Fremantle
Brisbane
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda

Last week: 5
Total: 23

JOSH GABELICH

Adelaide - 24 points
Fremantle
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney
Hawthorn
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda

Last week: 6
Total: 21

TOTALS

Adelaide 12-0 Carlton
Collingwood 0-12 Fremantle
North Melbourne 0-12 Brisbane
Essendon 0-12 Melbourne
Sydney 8-4 Gold Coast
Hawthorn 10-2 Western Bulldogs
Geelong 12-0 West Coast
Greater Western Sydney 12-0 Richmond
Port Adelaide 3-9 St Kilda