GATHER Round promises some exciting match-ups, including the two Super Saturday clashes featuring Sydney and Gold Coast, and Hawthorn taking on the Western Bulldogs.
Our tipsters have given the Swans the nod after their thumping of West Coast last weekend, while the Hawks - fresh off an Easter Monday thriller - are favoured to beat the undermanned Dogs who will be missing several key players through injury.
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Joel Peterson has moved into a share of the lead after correctly picking seven winners last week, but you can throw a blanket over the rest of the field.
Check out the R5 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
JOEL PETERSON
Adelaide - 41 points
Fremantle
Brisbane
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Last week: 7
Total: 25
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Adelaide - 21 points
Fremantle
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney
Hawthorn
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Port Adelaide
Last week: 5
Total: 25
DAMIAN BARRETT
Adelaide - 26 points
Fremantle
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney
Hawthorn
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Port Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 24
SARAH BLACK
Adelaide - 27 points
Fremantle
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Last week: 5
Total: 24
NAT EDWARDS
Adelaide - 16 points
Fremantle
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney
Hawthorn
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Last week: 6
Total: 24
CALLUM TWOMEY
Adelaide - 22 points
Fremantle
Brisbane
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Port Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 24
CHAD WINGARD
Adelaide - 22 points
Fremantle
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney
Hawthorn
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Last week: 5
Total: 24
GEMMA BASTIANI
Adelaide - 25 points
Fremantle
Brisbane
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Last week: 4
Total: 23
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Adelaide - 45 points
Fremantle
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney
Hawthorn
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Last week: 5
Total: 23
MATTHEW LLOYD
Adelaide - 28 points
Fremantle
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney
Hawthorn
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Last week: 5
Total: 23
MICHAEL WHITING
Adelaide - 40 points
Fremantle
Brisbane
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Last week: 5
Total: 23
JOSH GABELICH
Adelaide - 24 points
Fremantle
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney
Hawthorn
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Last week: 6
Total: 21
TOTALS
Adelaide 12-0 Carlton
Collingwood 0-12 Fremantle
North Melbourne 0-12 Brisbane
Essendon 0-12 Melbourne
Sydney 8-4 Gold Coast
Hawthorn 10-2 Western Bulldogs
Geelong 12-0 West Coast
Greater Western Sydney 12-0 Richmond
Port Adelaide 3-9 St Kilda