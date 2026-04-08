Our footy experts have made the call on round five

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GATHER Round promises some exciting match-ups, including the two Super Saturday clashes featuring Sydney and Gold Coast, and Hawthorn taking on the Western Bulldogs.

Our tipsters have given the Swans the nod after their thumping of West Coast last weekend, while the Hawks - fresh off an Easter Monday thriller - are favoured to beat the undermanned Dogs who will be missing several key players through injury.

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Joel Peterson has moved into a share of the lead after correctly picking seven winners last week, but you can throw a blanket over the rest of the field.

Check out the R5 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

JOEL PETERSON

Adelaide - 41 points

Fremantle

Brisbane

Melbourne

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Last week: 7

Total: 25

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Adelaide - 21 points

Fremantle

Brisbane

Melbourne

Sydney

Hawthorn

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Port Adelaide

Last week: 5

Total: 25

DAMIAN BARRETT

Adelaide - 26 points

Fremantle

Brisbane

Melbourne

Sydney

Hawthorn

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Port Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 24

SARAH BLACK

Adelaide - 27 points

Fremantle

Brisbane

Melbourne

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Last week: 5

Total: 24

NAT EDWARDS

Adelaide - 16 points

Fremantle

Brisbane

Melbourne

Sydney

Hawthorn

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Last week: 6

Total: 24

CALLUM TWOMEY

Adelaide - 22 points

Fremantle

Brisbane

Melbourne

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Port Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 24

CHAD WINGARD

Adelaide - 22 points

Fremantle

Brisbane

Melbourne

Sydney

Hawthorn

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Last week: 5

Total: 24

GEMMA BASTIANI

Adelaide - 25 points

Fremantle

Brisbane

Melbourne

Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Last week: 4

Total: 23

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Adelaide - 45 points

Fremantle

Brisbane

Melbourne

Sydney

Hawthorn

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Last week: 5

Total: 23

MATTHEW LLOYD

Adelaide - 28 points

Fremantle

Brisbane

Melbourne

Sydney

Hawthorn

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Last week: 5

Total: 23

MICHAEL WHITING

Adelaide - 40 points

Fremantle

Brisbane

Melbourne

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Last week: 5

Total: 23

JOSH GABELICH

Adelaide - 24 points

Fremantle

Brisbane

Melbourne

Sydney

Hawthorn

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Last week: 6

Total: 21

TOTALS

Adelaide 12-0 Carlton

Collingwood 0-12 Fremantle

North Melbourne 0-12 Brisbane

Essendon 0-12 Melbourne

Sydney 8-4 Gold Coast

Hawthorn 10-2 Western Bulldogs

Geelong 12-0 West Coast

Greater Western Sydney 12-0 Richmond

Port Adelaide 3-9 St Kilda