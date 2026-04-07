Will Hayward faced the AFL Tribunal to try and overturn his one-match ban

Will Hayward looks dejected after Carlton's loss to North Melbourne in round four, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON will be without Will Hayward for Thursday night's clash with Adelaide after failing to overturn his one-match ban at the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday night.

Hayward caught North Melbourne midfielder George Wardlaw late with a swinging arm into the stomach in the third quarter of the Blues' loss to the Kangaroos on Good Friday.

The Match Review Officer cited Hayward for striking, grading it as intentional conduct, medium impact and body contact.

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The former Swan will sit out of his side's clash with Adelaide in Thursday night's Gather Round opener at Adelaide Oval.

More to come