The Bulldogs gave up six goals from defensive 50 last contests last weekend

Luke Beveridge during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Collingwood in R2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

LUKE Beveridge has put his team's stoppage work under a microscope after they coughed up six goals from ruck contests in their defensive 50m zone against Hawthorn last Saturday night.

With star ruck Tim English sidelined again due to a knee issue, the Bulldogs are set to turn to second-gamer Louis Emmett and Jordan Croft to shoulder the bulk of the ruck load against Geelong on Friday night, after the pair were outpointed by imposing Hawthorn duo Ned Reeves and Lloyd Meek last week.

They will take on a Geelong ruck division led by the inexperienced Mitch Edwards and star utility Mark Blicavs, who reaches the 300-game milestone against the Bulldogs.

Key defender Rory Lobb remains Beveridge's "break glass" ruck option, as the Dogs (4-1) seek to bounce back from their first loss of the season against the Cats (2-3).

The Bulldogs were also well beaten by the Hawks in the contested phase of the game and gave up the ball far too easily.

"We've got to minimise that happening because Geelong have some pretty strong key backs and big pillar-type players that will intercept the ball, but we haven't been using the ball well," Beveridge said.

"The opposition will only let you play a certain way, and we've forced our way through it at times, but we need a better blend in the phases and that's what we'll go after."

Beveridge confirmed veteran midfielder Tom Liberatore (hamstring) will return against Geelong and spearhead Aaron Naughton will play with a protective glove on his sore hand.

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But there is still a watch on gun ball-winner Ed Richards, who is battling an ankle injury and took part in a light training session with teammates on Thursday.

Geelong will likely welcome back captain Patrick Dangerfield (calf) against the Bulldogs, with Jack Martin and Blicavs also set to return.

The Bulldogs ended a 20-year drought at GMHBA Stadium in 2023 and have won on two of their past three visits to the Kardinia Park venue, but were 14-point losers to the Cats there last season.