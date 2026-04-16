Damien Hardwick has backed the Suns to respond against the Bombers

Damien Hardwick is seen during Gold Coast's clash against Melbourne in round four, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ALTHOUGH admitting he's still unsure of his best team, Damien Hardwick has "no doubt" Gold Coast will respond against Essendon on Saturday following two straight losses.

The Suns will be without captain Noah Anderson (appendix) to face the Bombers but will regain Christian Petracca (hamstring) and Bailey Humphrey (suspension).

It continues a disjointed start to the season for the team that made a semi-final in 2025.

Following defeats to Melbourne and Sydney in the past fortnight, Hardwick has no doubt where his team has to improve.

"The game's been built on the back of contest and fundamentals for 150-odd years," Hardwick said on Thursday morning.

"We're just not executing to the level. The game honours toughness.

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"The last couple of weeks haven't been to the level we normally expect from the side. I've got no doubt they'll respond."

Part of the puzzle for Hardwick has been selecting players in their best positions.

He moved half-back Wil Powell into the midfield to start the year. Ethan Read trained on a wing during pre-season and against the Swans Mac Andrew showed a world of talent as a back-up ruckman.

It's a juggle that could continue this weekend, with Andrew training forward and Read on the wing in Thursday's main session.

Mac Andrew tries to spoil Charlie Curnow during the round five match between Sydney and Gold Coast at Norwood Oval, on April 11, 2026. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"Sometimes through circumstance – we've had some injuries and suspensions – we haven't quite been able to get the side looking the way we like," he said.

"We finished sixth last year, so we were short.

"We thought we had to make some change in our side and bring in some personnel and talent that we think will take us forward.

"Sometimes you go one step back to go two steps forward. That two steps forward can happen very, very quickly as we know.

Gold Coast players look dejected after the R5 match against Sydney at Norwood Oval on April 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"We're still trying to find what that best side looks like. We want to make sure come the middle to back end of the year that we're playing our best footy and picking our best side."

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan will play in the VFL on Saturday after overcoming minor knee surgery, while Gold Coast Academy graduates Jai Murray and Beau Addinsall will also play their first games for the season.

Hardwick said Anderson was already walking around following surgery and would likely miss just one week.