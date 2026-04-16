Will Day looks set to play in the VFL in a matter of weeks after injuring his shoulder

Will Day during a Hawthorn training session at Kennedy Community Centre on March 31, 2026. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

HAWTHORN midfielder Will Day is on track for some managed minutes at Box Hill by the end of next month after taking another step forward in his recovery from a shoulder reconstruction this week.

The 2023 Peter Crimmins medallist will play at least one game in the VFL with away fixtures against Williamstown or St Kilda two potential options in late May.

Day managed only six appearances last year due to repeat bone stress issues with the navicular bone in his foot, before making a full recovery in the pre-season only to dislocate his shoulder at training in January.

The 24-year-old hasn't featured in any of the five finals under Sam Mitchell, after being restricted to 16 games in 2024 due to his first foot injury and then the complex clavicle injury that August.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's clash against Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, Mitchell admitted there is a temptation to play Day even sooner but the expectation is the midfielder is still at least five weeks away from returning via the VFL for the first time since 2022.

"He'll come back through the VFL," Mitchell said on Thursday at the Kennedy Community Centre.

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"I think he'll play reasonably limited game time in his first game back, whenever that is. I couldn't put an exact date on it, but when he gets back I suspect he'll play at least one game with limited game time through the VFL and we'll make assessments from there.

"But he's still a period away, even though I must admit I watched him train and I'm thinking, 'are you sure it has to be that long?'

"But you just trust the medical staff. They do a great job for us I'm looking forward to getting him back, but it won't be soon."

Hawthorn returned from Gather Round 4-1 after dismantling the Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval.

But the Hawks will be without Mabior Chol for at least the next month after he strained his hamstring in the 40-point win.

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Veteran forward Jack Gunston trained on Thursday but might be managed after two games in six days, plus travel last week.

"We've been chatting about it (managing Gunston). He obviously cramped in his hammy in the Easter Monday game and got through the game last week without too much trouble. He moved really well today, so that's one of the assessments we'll make this afternoon," Mitchell said.

Will McCabe and Aidan Schubert are in contention to debut against the Power, while young key forward Calsher Dear is also being considered to come in for the first time in 2026.

"We've got a few options. There's actually five names up on the board for suggestions. So we'll run through that. We've had some preliminary discussions, but I won't give you too much," he said.