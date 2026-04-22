Carlton's heavyweights caught up last week for a scheduled meeting to discuss the club's progress

Michael Voss during Carlton's match against North Melbourne on Good Friday. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON figures chief executive Graham Wright, football boss Chris Davies and coach Michael Voss met last week for a key internal meeting as pressure intensifies on Voss' future.

The scheduled meeting was part of a commitment between the three central figures to meet regularly during the season as the Blues embark on their 2026 campaign.

A range of topics are understood to have been broached as part of the discussion, including progress against KPIs and broader planning for the club's future, with Carlton's hierarchy maintaining a consistent position that they will make a decision on Voss' future later in the season.

Voss is the only out-of-contract coach in the competition.

The pre-planned catch-up came ahead of Carlton's tumultuous night at the MCG on Thursday, which saw the Blues give up another late-game lead against Collingwood and come under fire for their handling of Elijah Hollands, whose erratic and unusual behaviour have since been investigated by the club.

Carlton is expected to submit its report into the Hollands episode in the next two days, with the AFL keen to have the Blues' investigation completed by the end of this week.

Voss has brushed off speculation about his future, saying earlier this month he wasn't focused on the commentary.

"I don't pay any attention to it," he said earlier this month.

"At some point, you've just got to get on with the task at hand. That's what we're doing.

Graham Wright looks on during round four, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

"I'm not distracted off anything other than just getting the best out of the team and supporting them as best we possibly can to make the progress we need."

Carlton, which sits third last on the ladder after a 1-5 start to 2026, is aiming to make the top 10 on the ladder after an off-season of change that saw a revamp of the playing list and football department.

The Blues face Fremantle this weekend at Optus Stadium before clashes with St Kilda, Brisbane (at the Gabba) and the Western Bulldogs.