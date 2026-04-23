Brisbane coach Chris Fagan knows what his side has to fix ahead of crucial clash with Adelaide

Harris Andrews (right) contests a mark with Jacob van Rooyen during Brisbane's loss to Melbourne in round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

BLUNT Brisbane coach Chris Fagan says his team has a problem that needs fixing ahead of hosting Adelaide at the Gabba on Sunday – its defence.

For the third time this season, the Lions conceded more than 100 points in their loss to Melbourne at the weekend.

The defeat dropped the two-time premiers to a 3-3 record, and the coach says there’s enough evidence to point to the problem.

“We played well on offence, and we played well in the contest, but we played poorly on defence, so there’s a big focus on that this week,” Fagan said on Thursday morning.

“It was the whole system.

“It’s been the case in a couple of games this year. The Bulldogs game (Opening Round) and that game on the weekend – the Sydney loss was a little different circumstances –those two, in particular, when you kick 100 points but you lose, that just says there’s something wrong with your defence.”

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The Lions have been hampered by injuries all over the ground in the opening six weeks, but Fagan says that is not an excuse.

They will again have to be creative against the Crows, with lockdown defender Noah Answerth (concussion) missing against a team that boasts lively small forwards Izak Rankine, Josh Rachele and Ben Keays.

On a positive note, Fagan said there was good news on Answerth, who suffered his second concussion within a month against the Demons.

“He’s really good actually, which I’m pleased about. I was worried for him.

“He was really bright yesterday, so that’s a good sign. Sometimes they get worse two or three days later.

“Judging by his response to the weekend, I would say it hasn’t been a bad blow to him.

“I’m no medical expert, but we’ll take all the care we can to find out and make sure he’s OK before he returns to play.”

Brisbane will need to find a replacement for Answerth, as well as reliable winger Jarrod Berry (calf), while veteran Dayne Zorko (calf) is still at least a week away from returning.