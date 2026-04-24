Kysaiah Pickett celebrates a goal during round seven, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

KOZZY Pickett is a star.

The Melbourne midfielder kicked four goals, had a game-high 29 disposals and took an absolute screamer to help guide his Demons to a solid 54-point win over Richmond on Anzac Day Eve at the MCG.

TIGERS v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

Pickett’s goals came at important junctures of the game.

Two came during a five goal run by Demons leading into the half-time break. The other two came when Melbourne asserted its ascendency over Richmond late in the third quarter and early in the fourth.

Melbourne had 11 individual goal scorers in the team performance winning 19.12.126 to Richmond’s 11.6.72.

The win makes it Melbourne’s fifth for the season and puts the Demons in fourth place on the ladder, as the surprise packet of the 2026 season continued their unbeaten run at the MCG.

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It wasn’t all doom and gloom for Richmond, whose list full of youth and a sprinkle of experience, took it up to the higher placed Demons for all but the final quarter when the sting had come from the game.

First-gamer Sam Cumming looked right at home at the highest level kicking a goal on debut whilst Mykelti Lefau took another step in the right direction as a key forward kicking two goals.

Despite showing signs of improvement on Friday night, the Tigers remain winless for the season.

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The Tigers, who looked to walk a little taller with Tom Lynch back in the line-up, kicked two of the first three goals of the match and led at times during the second term.

But the more experienced Demons were able to produce a level of composure and class that allowed them to lift in patches, whilst the Tigers made unforced errors that came with inexperience.

Richmond fans will also feel hard done by the free kick count, with Melbourne finishing with nine more free kicks than their opponents.

Jack Steele (25 disposals and eight inside 50s) put together another impressive performance in his new colours whilst Caleb Windsor (25 disposals, two goals) had his best game for the year.

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Disappointingly young Demon forward Jai Culley left the game in the second term with knee injury, going straight down into the rooms following the incident and no longer taking any further part in the game.

The only other injury came to a boundary umpire who landed awkwardly on his wrist and had to leave the field.

Melbourne kicked away in the final term, with recruit Brody Mihocek, who had a quiet start, finishing with three goals and Bailey Fritsch kicking two to seal the win.

Pickett was awarded the Frank ‘Checker’ Hughes Medal for best on ground.

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Balta the ruck bolter

Max Gawn went to take the first centre bounce, he found himself lining up against an unexpected opponent. Swingman Noah Balta made himself even more versatile when he spent a large portion of the game in the ruck, where he challenged eight-time All-Australian Max Gawn. Balta won the first three centre bounce clearances as the Tigers got out to a hot start kicking two of the first three goals.

High flying Demon goes down

Demon fans were devastated when fan favourite Jai Culley went down with a knee injury in the second term. Culley, who had been given a second chance at Melbourne after being delisted by West Coast at the end of 2024, fell innocuously immediately grabbing at his right knee. Culley has a history of knee injuries having previously done his left ACL during his time at West Coast. Culley looked emotional at the half time break where he was consoled by his teammates, in a sign that there may be bad news to come.

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RICHMOND 3.1 7.2 10.5 11.6 (72)

MELBOURNE 4.4 10.5 13.9 19.12 (126)

GOALS

Richmond: Lefau 2, Campbell 2, Faull, Green, Cumming, Ralphsmith, McAuliffe, Lynch, Lalor

Melbourne: K.Pickett 4, Mihocek 3, Jefferson 2, Windsor 2, Fritsch 2, Chandler, Sparrow, Sharp, Laurie, Langford, Gawn

BEST

Richmond: Prestia, Ross, Brown, Lefau, Retschko

Melbourne: K.Pickett, Windsor, Sparrow, Steele, Howes

INJURIES

Richmond: Nil

Melbourne: Culley (knee)

LATE CHANGES

Richmond: Jayden Short (personal reasons) replaced in selected side by James Trezise

Melbourne: Nil

Crowd: 67,364 at the MCG