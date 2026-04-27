The coaches' votes for the round seven games are in

Nick Daicos during Collingwood's game against Essendon on Anzac Day, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD star Nick Daicos has drawn level with Port Adelaide's Zak Butters at the top in the race for the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, with six players getting a perfect 10 votes in round seven.

Daicos picked up eight votes on Anzac Day, hours before Butters grabbed six in Port's win over Geelong, moving the pair to 48 votes each after seven rounds.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

Western Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli (third spot, 36 votes) picked up eight votes despite his side's heavy loss to Sydney, while St Kilda co-captain Cal Wilkie moved to fourth spot (32 votes) after picking up seven in his side's big win over West Coast.

Sydney's Charlie Curnow picked up a perfect 10 votes for his seven goals against the Dogs, with Kysaiah Pickett, Scott Pendlebury, Jason Horne-Francis, Lachie Neale and Toby Greene the other players to get a perfect score from the coaches over the weekend.

Jai Newcombe (nine votes) was voted best on ground in Hawthorn's win over Gold Coast, while Shai Bolton and Luke Jackson got nine votes each for Fremantle against Carlton.

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Wilkie was bizarrely one of four Saints to get seven votes against the Eagles, alongside Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Jack Higgins and Hugo Garcia, while Marcus Windhager and Brad Hill picked up one vote each.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Learn More 17:54

Western Bulldogs v Sydney

10 Charlie Curnow (SYD)

8 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

6 Brodie Grundy (SYD)

4 Tom McCartin (SYD)

2 Tom Papley (SYD)

Richmond v Melbourne

10 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)

8 Tom Sparrow (MELB)

6 Caleb Windsor (MELB)

2 Bayley Fritsch (MELB)

2 Jack Steele (MELB)

1 Blake Howes (MELB)

1 Max Gawn (MELB)

Hawthorn v Gold Coast

9 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

7 Jack Gunston (HAW)

5 Jarman Impey (HAW)

4 Josh Battle (HAW)

2 Karl Amon (HAW)

2 Connor MacDonald (HAW)

1 Jack Scrimshaw (HAW)

Essendon v Collingwood

10 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)

8 Nick Daicos (COLL)

4 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

3 Josh Daicos (COLL)

2 Dan Houston (COLL)

2 Jack Crisp (COLL)

1 Roan Steele (COLL)

Port Adelaide v Geelong

10 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)

8 Mitchell Georgiades (PORT)

6 Zak Butters (PORT)

3 Jase Burgoyne (PORT)

2 Jordon Sweet (PORT)

1 Kane Farrell (PORT)

Fremantle v Carlton

9 Shai Bolton (FRE)

9 Luke Jackson (FRE)

5 Sam Walsh (CARL)

4 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

2 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

1 Brodie Kemp (CARL)

St Kilda v West Coast

7 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)

7 Jack Higgins (STK)

7 Hugo Garcia (STK)

7 Callum Wilkie (STK)

1 Bradley Hill (STK)

1 Marcus Windhager (STK)

Brisbane v Adelaide

10 Lachie Neale (BL)

8 Charlie Cameron (BL)

5 Zac Bailey (BL)

3 Sam Draper (BL)

2 Will Ashcroft (BL)

1 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

1 Ty Gallop (BL)

Greater Western Sydney v North Melbourne

10 Toby Greene (GWS)

6 Lachie Ash (GWS)

6 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)

6 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)

1 Brent Daniels (GWS)

1 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)

LEADERBOARD

48 Zak Butters PORT

48 Nick Daicos COLL

36 Marcus Bontempelli WB

32 Callum Wilkie STK

31 Max Gawn MELB

30 Jason Horne-Francis PORT

29 Lachie Neale BL

29 Jai Newcombe HAW

28 Christian Petracca GCFC

27 Max Holmes GEEL

27 Luke Jackson FRE

27 Kysaiah Pickett MELB

26 Brodie Grundy SYD

26 Isaac Heeney SYD

26 Bailey Smith GEEL