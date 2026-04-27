COLLINGWOOD star Nick Daicos has drawn level with Port Adelaide's Zak Butters at the top in the race for the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, with six players getting a perfect 10 votes in round seven.
Daicos picked up eight votes on Anzac Day, hours before Butters grabbed six in Port's win over Geelong, moving the pair to 48 votes each after seven rounds.
>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES
Western Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli (third spot, 36 votes) picked up eight votes despite his side's heavy loss to Sydney, while St Kilda co-captain Cal Wilkie moved to fourth spot (32 votes) after picking up seven in his side's big win over West Coast.
Sydney's Charlie Curnow picked up a perfect 10 votes for his seven goals against the Dogs, with Kysaiah Pickett, Scott Pendlebury, Jason Horne-Francis, Lachie Neale and Toby Greene the other players to get a perfect score from the coaches over the weekend.
Jai Newcombe (nine votes) was voted best on ground in Hawthorn's win over Gold Coast, while Shai Bolton and Luke Jackson got nine votes each for Fremantle against Carlton.
Wilkie was bizarrely one of four Saints to get seven votes against the Eagles, alongside Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Jack Higgins and Hugo Garcia, while Marcus Windhager and Brad Hill picked up one vote each.
Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.
The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.
Western Bulldogs v Sydney
10 Charlie Curnow (SYD)
8 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
6 Brodie Grundy (SYD)
4 Tom McCartin (SYD)
2 Tom Papley (SYD)
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20:13
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08:09
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14:57
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03:27
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02:34
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08:12
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00:29
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01:04
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00:39
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00:20
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01:09
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00:51
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00:45
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00:50
Richmond v Melbourne
10 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)
8 Tom Sparrow (MELB)
6 Caleb Windsor (MELB)
2 Bayley Fritsch (MELB)
2 Jack Steele (MELB)
1 Blake Howes (MELB)
1 Max Gawn (MELB)
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20:13
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13:12
-
10:09
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02:27
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03:28
-
08:17
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00:52
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00:30
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00:47
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01:17
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00:38
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00:48
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00:33
-
00:33
Hawthorn v Gold Coast
9 Jai Newcombe (HAW)
7 Jack Gunston (HAW)
5 Jarman Impey (HAW)
4 Josh Battle (HAW)
2 Karl Amon (HAW)
2 Connor MacDonald (HAW)
1 Jack Scrimshaw (HAW)
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20:12
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04:32
-
07:01
-
01:49
-
08:16
-
03:29
-
00:42
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01:09
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00:47
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00:30
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01:04
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00:42
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00:43
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00:36
Essendon v Collingwood
10 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)
8 Nick Daicos (COLL)
4 Jordan De Goey (COLL)
3 Josh Daicos (COLL)
2 Dan Houston (COLL)
2 Jack Crisp (COLL)
1 Roan Steele (COLL)
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20:13
-
06:32
-
11:44
-
02:56
-
08:17
-
03:29
-
01:00
-
00:39
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00:43
-
00:38
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00:36
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00:42
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00:46
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00:51
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00:42
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03:21
Port Adelaide v Geelong
10 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)
8 Mitchell Georgiades (PORT)
6 Zak Butters (PORT)
3 Jase Burgoyne (PORT)
2 Jordon Sweet (PORT)
1 Kane Farrell (PORT)
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20:17
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07:04
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08:38
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02:34
-
03:24
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08:17
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00:41
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00:46
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00:36
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00:33
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00:32
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00:42
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00:48
Fremantle v Carlton
9 Shai Bolton (FRE)
9 Luke Jackson (FRE)
5 Sam Walsh (CARL)
4 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
2 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
1 Brodie Kemp (CARL)
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20:15
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10:10
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12:01
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02:04
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03:24
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08:13
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00:45
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00:50
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00:33
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00:45
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00:33
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00:46
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00:46
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00:52
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00:39
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00:57
St Kilda v West Coast
7 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)
7 Jack Higgins (STK)
7 Hugo Garcia (STK)
7 Callum Wilkie (STK)
1 Bradley Hill (STK)
1 Marcus Windhager (STK)
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20:04
-
06:05
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08:26
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03:21
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08:15
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00:55
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00:57
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02:30
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01:22
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00:28
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00:39
Brisbane v Adelaide
10 Lachie Neale (BL)
8 Charlie Cameron (BL)
5 Zac Bailey (BL)
3 Sam Draper (BL)
2 Will Ashcroft (BL)
1 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
1 Ty Gallop (BL)
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20:04
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09:15
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05:38
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02:22
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03:09
-
08:16
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03:24
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00:41
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00:43
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00:51
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00:37
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00:32
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00:38
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00:50
Greater Western Sydney v North Melbourne
10 Toby Greene (GWS)
6 Lachie Ash (GWS)
6 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)
6 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)
1 Brent Daniels (GWS)
1 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)
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01:23
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01:31
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20:06
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20:04
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15:20
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13:10
-
03:29
-
08:16
-
20:04
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03:16
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00:50
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03:02
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01:05
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00:47
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00:41
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09:15
LEADERBOARD
48 Zak Butters PORT
48 Nick Daicos COLL
36 Marcus Bontempelli WB
32 Callum Wilkie STK
31 Max Gawn MELB
30 Jason Horne-Francis PORT
29 Lachie Neale BL
29 Jai Newcombe HAW
28 Christian Petracca GCFC
27 Max Holmes GEEL
27 Luke Jackson FRE
27 Kysaiah Pickett MELB
26 Brodie Grundy SYD
26 Isaac Heeney SYD
26 Bailey Smith GEEL