Ty Gallop had played one game in defence in his entire career before 2026, but now he's starring in Brisbane's back seven

Ty Gallop in action during Brisbane's clash against Melbourne in round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH a smorgasbord of experience to guide him, Ty Gallop says he's happy to play key defence "forever" if that's what Brisbane need.

After spending his entire life playing as a forward, including the 2025 premiership in just his sixth AFL game, Gallop was thrust to the other end of the ground a month ago when the Lions hit an injury crisis.

Since then, the 20-year-old has fitted seamlessly into Chris Fagan's back seven, playing a starring role in Sunday's win over Adelaide.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Gallop said he was happy to gain experience in as many roles as he could.

"I'm only in my second year. Just to be playing AFL is still amazing to me, so when 'Fages' gave me the call and said you may be down back this week, I was just pumped to have a run," he said.

'I played one game down back in the QAFL when I was coming through and that's it.

"I think it's great to be able to get as much experience under the belt as I can whether that's up forward or down back, I'm happy."

Ty Gallop marks during Brisbane's win over Adelaide in round seven, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

With co-captain Harris Andrews (suspension), Darcy Gardiner (shoulder) and Jack Payne (knee) all sidelined, Gallop was thrust back ahead of the round three match against St Kilda.

Andrews was the perfect mentor, guiding Gallop through his preparation for the following two weeks while he wasn't playing.

That's not where his education ended.

Former Western Bulldogs premiership player Dale Morris, who has 253 games of experience, is the Lions' defensive coach.

Liam Jones (205 games with the Bulldogs and Carlton) is a development coach at the club, as is four-time premiership Hawk Grant Birchall (287 games).

Gallop said working with Andrews and Morris had done him wonders.

Learn More 17:54

"They are two great role models and people to work with," he said.

"I just sat with them worked out how we were going to do it. A lot of the positioning stuff and getting the footwork down.

"I suppose up forward you're kind of worried about the ball and how you can get it and trying to get it through the goals, but now you're worried about a man as well.

"I've got great role models out there helping me – plenty of leadership in the background."

And on game day, that has only been amplified with three-time All-Australian Andrews returning for the past three games.

"He's pretty loud while he's out there, and he talks a lot which is good," Gallop said.

"He always just lets me know he's got my back out there.

"With positioning I'm still obviously pretty raw to it all so he's helped me where to stand and hopefully I haven't put too much on his plate in terms of having to carry the load a little bit.

"I think we're working well together, and we'll just keep building down back.

Gardiner is due back shortly, and although Payne isn't expected until later in the year, the long-term positional future of Gallop is unclear.

But it doesn't bother him.

"We've got so many talented forwards that if my spot's down back for now, I'm more than happy to do that, if it's forever. I'm enjoying it," he said.