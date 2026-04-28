The annual survey of coaches has revealed an increase in pay, but a lack of job security remains a concern

Gold Coast coach Damien Hardwick and his assistants during a game in Darwin in 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ASSISTANT coaches are now averaging annual salaries of $200,000 with continued growth over the past four years, but two in three assistants are on a termination period of three months or less, which is causing hesitation for the next wave to join the industry.

The AFL Coaches' Association's salary benchmarking survey for members has been delivered, with the data pointing to key markers on the progression of coach wages and working conditions.

The survey splits the coaching cohort into seven categories: AFL senior coaches, directors of coaching or senior assistants, assistants, heads of development, opposition and game analysts, state league coaches, and development coaches, academy managers and academy coaches.

More than 90 per cent of coaches complete the survey, where they are also asked about termination clauses, bonuses and whether they have a manager.

AFL.com.au can reveal the details of this year's survey, which has shown assistant coaches are now averaging a wage of $200,000 a year, with growth of 20 per cent over the past four years after pay was reduced due to the impact of the pandemic.

The importance of director of coaching and head of development roles is clear in the data, with director of coaching roles averaging a wage of $250,000 and head of developments close to $200,000, with the seniority of those positions better recognised within the broader coaching panel.

The average wage of senior coaches is withheld by the AFLCA in the survey data, but it is understood to be around the $800,000-900,000 mark on average, with a rise in senior coach remuneration after COVID cutbacks. Bonuses for success, or experienced coaches, have seen many tip over the $1 million mark.

The Adelaide coaches' box during a match in 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Those in development coaching roles, which are viewed as the starting points for coaching pathways, are on an average wage of $125,000 a year and often jump between positions, with involvement in both elite programs and development programs.

The survey also revealed 65 per cent of assistant and development coaches are on a termination period of three months or less. The Coaches' Association is aware of the inconsistency across clubs, which it says impacts competitive balance. Clubs that are not as strong financially are less able to attract assistants who are comfortable signing contracts that do not include a payout clause.

Respondents to the survey spoke of how the lack of security in the landscape affects their mental health and motivation to continue in the profession.

The CA has called on the length of termination clauses to be reviewed by the AFL for the betterment of the coaching cohort, and restrictions from the League to be removed. Given the cut-throat nature of the industry, there is a push to have up to 12 months as a standard termination payout for in-contract coaches who are sacked.

Data shows that only five assistant and development coaches have been sacked in contract in the past four years, meaning the payout cost to an individual club is small.

The association believes a change in extending termination clauses would build coaching environments to be more attractive to former players, with the gap between average player wages (last year's average was $506,000) and average assistant coach wages continuing to grow. Players who are sacked whilst in contract are generally paid the full amount remaining on their contract, or close to it.

The increases in coach salaries come after the League gave clubs an extra $750,000 in their soft caps for 2026 and an additional $350,000 for 2027.

With more than 75 per cent of coaches being past AFL players, the recent survey underlined the view of the AFLCA that an industry-wide coaching strategy needs to be developed for the elite coaching profession.

COACHING SALARIES (average)

Assistant coaches - $200,000

Director of coaching - $250,000

Head of development - $175,000-200,000

Development coaches - $125,000

Senior coach - $800,000-900,000*



*Senior coach data withheld in survey