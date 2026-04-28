Brent Daniels wants to play as much footy as he can after spending months on the sidelines, but he knows he has to rein in his enthusiasm

Brent Daniels in action during GWS' win over North Melbourne in round seven, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WHILE Greater Western Sydney forward Brent Daniels would like to suit up every week, he knows there is a fine line between competitive drive and the grinding reality of a long AFL season.

This balancing act was front and centre when Daniels returned to the Giants' line-up for Sunday’s clash against the Kangaroos, having been held out of the Sydney Derby the week before.

The call to sideline him came despite a successful return during the Gather Round clash against Richmond at Barossa Park in round five, where he racked up 14 disposals and three goals.

Despite coming through that match unscathed, the Giants opted to manage him for the Derby, prioritising caution over momentum given the five-day break leading into the game.

That caution stems from a difficult run of health: persistent injuries limited the 27-year-old to just six games last year, leading to abdomen/groin surgery in the off-season.

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His 2026 return was delayed further by a hamstring strain during a trial match against Collingwood in February, forcing him to miss the first four games of the campaign.

Reflecting on his return to the fold, Daniels admitted there was "a little bit of rust" to shake off after the long layoff.

“It's good to be back... I had a fair stint out of the game, which wasn't great, but I'm still working back into it,” he said on Tuesday.

“I started the game slow on the weekend and worked into the game nicely, but I'm just happy to be back out there and find some footy again.”

Brent Daniels celebrates a goal during the R5 match between GWS and Richmond at Barossa Park on April 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

While Daniels wanted to feature in the match against the Swans, he conceded that a five-day break presented a high-risk window for soft-tissue injuries.

The small forward remains hopeful that constant resting won’t become mandatory, but he trusts the coaching staff to prioritise his long-term availability over any single game.

“I'm not sure. I hope not," Daniels said of the prospect of regular rests.

"I was pretty keen to play, but ‘Kingers’ (Adam Kingsley) was keen to rest me off a five-day break. I think we’re just going to be smart throughout the year.

“It's a long season, and I want to be playing my best footy at the end of the year and being available then. So, if there are chances where it is a five-day break, maybe I do have a rest, but we haven't planned anything.

“I'm only 27, I'm not 42, so we haven't planned too many rests.”

Brent Daniels at GWS training on April 8, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Regardless of his desire to play, Daniels joked that the decision is ultimately out of his hands.

“To be honest, I'll just do what I'm told,” he said.

“‘Kingers’ has the final say on that kind of stuff; he didn't give me much of a choice.

“It's important that I'm playing really good footy at the end of the year, and I’m available, and playing consistently. So, that's the main goal at the moment.”

Brent Daniels during GWS' win over North Melbourne in round seven, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The Giants' cautious approach comes as the club's horror injury run finally begins to level out.

Star defender Sam Taylor is nearing a return, while fellow forwards Aaron Cadman and Jesse Hogan joined Daniels back in the side against North on Sunday.

Despite a "not ideal" 3-4 start to the season, Daniels believes the pieces are falling into place.

“It's important to play well all year," he said.

"We did have a few players out, and I think we're starting to put it all together now. ‘Kingers’ has always been big on playing our best footy at the end of the year.

“We're putting it together now, and as we get a few troops back, it only helps. So, it's exciting for the back end of the year.”