Fremantle has back-to-back six-day breaks over the next two rounds

Justin Longmuir talks to Josh Treacy after Fremantle's win over Carlton at Optus Stadium in round seven, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE coach Justin Longmuir says his team is fit enough to handle a run of six-day breaks and players would baulk at the prospect of being managed as the team rides a six-game winning run into Friday night's clash against the Western Bulldogs.

The Dockers had a six-day break heading into last Saturday's win against Carlton and will be on short turnarounds this week as they travel to Marvel Stadium and again next week before a home clash against Hawthorn on Thursday night.

Longmuir said the players' mindset would be important as they prepare themselves during shorter weeks, but there was little prospect of the club messing with a winning formula if it doesn’t have to after six straight wins.

"They can handle it (and) they're fit enough. Six-day breaks players can handle, so we get on with it," Longmuir said on Tuesday.

"Sometimes it can be a bit of a mindset as well, so we've spoken to them about that.

"You might have a bit of soreness going into the game, but the game doesn't really care about that, does it? So we put it behind us and prepare as best we can."

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The Dockers are in a strong position both with their availability and depth of in-form players, but Longmuir said they would not use the short weeks to rest players.

"No player wants to get managed," Longmuir said.

"If we had a 35-year-old, maybe, on back-to-back six-day breaks if they were feeling the pinch a bit.

"But if I went to most of our guys and asked if they wanted a week off, they'd look at me and definitely not want it. We're not in a position to do that."

Midfielder Jeremy Sharp slotted in seamlessly against Carlton after earning a late call-up for Patrick Voss, kicking two important goals and working hard on the wing for 14 disposals and seven marks.

Jeremy Sharp celebrates a goal during the match between Fremantle and Carlton at Optus Stadium in round seven, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Voss has recovered from illness, however, and trained with the main group on Tuesday, pointing towards the key forward returning for Friday night's clash.

"He (Sharp) performed really well but if Vossy's right, Vossy will come back in," Longmuir said.

"They're clearly different types of players, but really rapt with the way Sharpy went and he should take a lot of confidence out of it.

"It just shows that we've got players ready when their opportunity comes up."

Star forward Josh Treacy trained with strapping on his right elbow on Tuesday after copping a heavy knock against the Blues, but Longmuir said there were no issues for the important goalkicker apart from a bit of soreness.

Josh Treacy talks with the club doctor after an injury to his right elbow during the match between Fremantle and Carlton at Optus Stadium in round seven, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Ruck Sean Darcy made a late appearance to watch some stoppage drills after suffering a calf injury during his concussion recovery, with the Dockers yet to put a timeline on his return.

Captain Alex Pearce, key defender Brennan Cox and half-forward Sam Switkowski were among players managed through Tuesday's session, with small defender Brandon Walker absent after suffering a concussion in the WAFL.

The midfield will be a key battleground against the Bulldogs, with Luke Beveridge's team winning the clearance battle against both Sydney and Geelong, despite being in comprehensively beaten in hitouts.

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While No.1 ruckman Tim English is a chance to return from a knee injury, Longmuir said the Freo midfield would be prepared for a groundball game.

"We've got to look at that for sure, but apparently English is doing some work so he might come back and they've probably just been trying to make it more of a ground ball game," Longmuir said.

"So nullifying the ruckman's hitouts to advantage and then getting it on the deck and going to work from there, which we all know that they're very good at with the midfield they've got.

"I don't think we're going to go into the game thinking we're going to get our ruck-mid connection perfect every time. We're going to have to be prepared for a scrap and we go into that mindset every week around stoppage."