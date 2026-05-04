The Eagles are searching for answers but admitting they are in a rut would be an alarming mindset, writes Nathan Schmook

Elliot Yeo celebrates a goal during West Coast's clash against Richmond in round eight, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast midfielder Elliot Yeo might be wrong for believing the Eagles are not in a rut, maybe even a little blinded. But the premiership star should be afforded some slack for keeping an unwavering belief in his team through its most trying period.

On Saturday night, Yeo was asked by 6PR journalist Paddy Sweeney if the Eagles were in a rut following their 11-point loss to the previously winless Richmond.

It was a perfectly reasonable question and arguably an accurate way to describe the team's current predicament after losing six games this season by an average margin of 66.8 points, and 87 of their last 100 games as a club dating back to late 2021.

But with the emotion of a loss and the adrenaline that lingers for players still clear to see shortly after the final siren, Yeo's response was one of disbelief and dismissiveness, saying a rut was "not the right term" and a "blasé comment", and the players' intent had been much improved.

A spirited and combative player, the response revealed the belief Yeo still has in his team. To others, however, the loss was seen as a new low this season given the expectations against the injury-depleted and previously winless Tigers.

It doesn't excuse the team's performance, but players like Yeo at the elite level are wound up to have an unwavering belief in themselves and their team. They thrive off confidence and it's the mindset required to perform.

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So it would not serve the midfielder, who was one of the team's better performers with 20 disposals, 11 tackles and seven clearances, to believe the team is in a rut, and that mindset would set off alarm bells for his coaches.

Yeo's dismissiveness of the question, however, given the way fans are feeling during a fifth consecutive season in the bottom three, did not help matters.

What the players do need to believe is that significant work is needed to get the team back playing the way it was in back-to-back wins against North Melbourne and Port Adelaide.

Others can, and should, answer the tough questions about where the Eagles are positioned in their rebuild ambitions and why they have gone backwards in the manner they have over a five-week period that has included two triple-figure defeats.

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Some of the most concerning elements of Saturday's loss came inside 50 at both ends of the ground, and with the way the ball was moved at Optus Stadium.

In the forward half, the Eagles took 10 marks inside 50 from 64 forward entries, connecting at a rate of 15.6 per cent as they bombed long into attack to young key forwards that rarely stood a chance.

Senior player Jake Waterman found his goalkicking radar and worked tirelessly for 11 marks and three goals, but then missed a critical set shot deep in the game that he should have converted.

While the Eagles struggled to connect, the Tigers took 15 marks in attack from their 48 inside 50s at the much better rate of 31.3 per cent, exploiting a West Coast backline that is being held together by young star Reuben Ginbey.

Reuben Ginbey in action during West Coast's clash against Richmond in round eight, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Watching Ginbey outpoint the much taller Tom Lynch while his backline teammates struggled in one-on-ones highlighted how important the 191cm youngster is, but also how desperately the Eagles need Harry Edwards back after his WAFL return.

Indeed, the backline has gone from being a potential strength of West Coast's during the pre-season to one of its bigger weaknesses with prized recruit Brandon Starcevich injured and Brady Hough, Tylar Young and Liam Duggan among those searching for improved form.

In the midfield, Harley Reid, Tim Kelly and Yeo were among the Eagles' better performers, driving an advantage in centre clearances and field position. But stand-in Tigers skipper Jack Ross and undersized ruck Noah Balta had their measure when the game was on the line.

The drop off in centre square contributors at West Coast is stark, with Reid, Kelly and Yeo carrying a massive load against the Tigers and attending between 24 and 26 centre ball-ups each, before Willem Duursma (12), Elijah Hewett (three) and Milan Murdock (two).

Hewett's form is a concern for a talented 21-year-old who has played his best football as an inside midfielder but is now being played for long periods as a high half-forward out of the action on the fat side.

Elijah Hewett looks dejected during West Coast's clash against Richmond in round eight, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The Eagles face Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on Sunday before clashes against Greater Western Sydney (Optus Stadium) and Collingwood (MCG).

Their best chance of adding to their two wins if they can reverse their form then comes during a run of home games against Essendon, Port Adelaide and North Melbourne leading into a round 15 bye.

The Eagles need to get their season back on track and show the signs of improvement and development that are needed in Andrew McQualter's second season and find more wins.

If players develop a mindset that they are in a rut, it'll be a long time until that next win arrives.