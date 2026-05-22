Anzac Day and Norm Smith medals, match-sealing goals, fans bowing in the stands... which of Pendles' 432 games to date makes our top 10?

Scott Pendlebury in action through his 432-game career so far. Pictures: AFL Photos

WHEN you have 432 games to look back on, it becomes a massive task to try and narrow down the most memorable 10 of a magnificent career.

However, we've had the pleasure of reliving the best of the best of Scott Pendlebury and sorting his top performances into what we think is the correct order of merit.

A Norm Smith and four Anzac Day Medals show 'Pendles' can shine on the big stage; Brownlow votes in 105 of the 425 games he played before 2026 says he can consistently play above those around him; while five Copeland Trophies suggests he also does all the small things week in, week out.

You may disagree with some in this list, and others may be replaced before Pendlebury's glittering career comes to an end, but there's no doubt these performances are testament to a player who, in at least one respect, undisputedly stands above all others.

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10. Round 13, 2021 v Melbourne

Stats: 31 disposals, 20 contested possessions (5th most of his career), 87% disposal efficiency, 12 intercepts (career high), 7 score involvements, 5 clearances, 1 goal assist, 1 goal.

It wasn't a great season for Collingwood but Pendlebury made sure this was a day to remember for Nathan Buckley in his last game in charge of the Pies. The captain led from the front for his departing coach and former teammate, gathering 31 disposals - 20 of them contested - a career-high 12 intercepts and kicking a last-quarter goal to guide his side home by 17 points against the eventual premier. Pendlebury won the Neale Daniher Trophy on the day as well as three getting the Brownlow votes. Post-match, Buckley said, "Pendles isn't going to be there forever," but we just can't be sure of that.

Scott Pendlebury after Collingwood's win over Melbourne in 2021 at the SCG. Picture: AFL Photos

9. Round 9, 2017 v Hawthorn

Stats: 36 disposals, 13 score involvements, 9 tackles, 7 clearances, 3 goal assists, 1 goal, 691 metres gained

After trailing by as much as 43 points in the second quarter, Pendlebury led a Collingwood comeback to win by three goals, kicking one himself in the final term. His 36 disposals, nine tackles and 691 metres gained were huge in getting his side over the line, but the umpires could only send two Brownlow votes his way after Tom Mitchell took top honours for breaking the magical 50-disposal mark for the losing side.

Scott Pendlebury in action during Collingwood's win over Hawthorn in round nine, 2017. Picture: AFL Photos

8. Semi-final, 2007 v West Coast

Stats: 26 disposals, 7 clearances, 5 tackles, 1 goal assist, 1 goal.

It was early days for Pendlebury in just his second season and 31st career game, but that didn't stop the raw youngster from putting in a huge performance in the biggest game of his career to date. Not only was it a semi-final but with scores tied at the end of the fourth quarter it looked like the frenetic Subiaco crowd would get the finals-hardened Eagles home in extra time. However, the 19-year-old Pendlebury showed he wasn't one to be intimidated, gathering 26 disposals and seven clearances in the heat of the battle, then slotting a crucial extra-time goal to break the deadlock and help take Collingwood to a preliminary final.

Scott Pendlebury celebrates a goal during Collingwood's win over West Coast in the 2007 semi-final. Picture: AFL Photos

7. Round 2, 2014 v Sydney

33 disposals, 11 score involvements, 11 inside 50s (equal career-high), 10 tackles, 9 clearances, 2 goal assists, 1 goal, 762 metres gained

The burden of leadership was never going to crush Scott Pendlebury, as shown by this win - his first as Collingwood captain and on the road against eventual grand finalist Sydney. The Pies had been dominated the week before, losing to Fremantle by 70 points, but the newly appointed skipper lifted his side on his shoulders with 33 disposals, 11 inside 50s, 10 tackles and 762 metres gained to achieve what stands as the second-highest rated game of his career according to Champion Data's player ratings, which started in 2010. Pendlebury also took home the three Brownlow votes in what stands as a statement to the level of leadership he delivered for the next nine seasons with a 'C' next to his name.

Scott Pendlebury in action during Collingwood's win over Sydney in round two, 2012. Picture: AFL Photos

6. Anzac Day, 2019 v Essendon

Stats: 38 disposals, 8 intercepts, 7 marks, 6 tackles

There's nothing like a big occasion for a star player, and Pendlebury has become the undisputed King of Anzac Day clashes. This was the third of his Anzac Day Medals and while the Pies led all match it was never by much, but Pendlebury's match-high 38 disposals were a major factor in the four-point win and recognised with another three Brownlow votes. Essendon fans attempted drown out his medal acceptance speech with boos, leading coach Nathan Buckley to defend his skipper, saying "shame on anyone that booed a champion".

Nathan Buckley and Scott Pendlebury after Collingwood's win over Essendon on Anzac Day, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

5. Anzac Day, 2011 v Essendon

Stats: 34 disposals, 10 marks, 8 clearances, 8 tackles, 3 goals

This was Pendlebury's second Anzac Day Medal after saluting in 2010. The young champion gathered 34 disposals and kicked three goals, keeping Essendon at bay as they pushed the Pies in the fourth quarter. The 2011 model of Pendlebury was the one with his hair in dreadlocks - maybe not many people's go-to version, but it caught the umpire's eyes enough for another three Brownlow votes, and the Copeland Trophy judges also liked the look as he won his first club best and fairest at the end of the season.

Scott Pendlebury celebrates a goal during Collingwood's win over Essendon on Anzac Day, 2011. Picture: AFL Photos

4. Round 8, 2012 v Geelong

Stats: 30 disposals, 9 score involvements, 6 tackles, 4 goals (career high)

The Cats had been Pendlebury and his Pies' nemesis in 2011, inflicting Collingwood's only three defeats - including the Grand Final - of an otherwise dominant season. Thus, Pendlebury's fine showing in the Grand Final rematch the following year provided a measure of confidence that the Magpies still had what it took to shake the premiers. Pendlebury was the difference, booting a career-high four goals and collecting three Brownlow votes in a 12-point win.

Scott Pendlebury in action during Collingwood's win over Geelong in round eight, 2012. Picture: Getty Images

3. Anzac Day, 2026 v Essendon

Stats: 43 disposals (career high), 19 score involvements (career high), 10 marks, 4 clearances, 2 goal assists, 2 goals

Sometimes the best days are those that are most unexpected. At age 38, few thought Pendlebury would again reach the heights of his Anzac Day Medal-winning heroics but they were sorely mistaken. The veteran was in everything as the Magpies feasted on the insipid Bombers after half-time. His late goal, with large sections of the crowd chanting his name and bowing in praise, was a moment that will live long in the memory of those who witnessed it.

Scott Pendlebury celebrates a goal during Collingwood's win over Essendon on Anzac Day, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

2. Grand Final, 2023 v Brisbane

Stats: 24 disposals, 7 score involvements, 6 clearances, 5 marks, 4 tackles, 1 goal.

Dual premiership player and vital in a thriller. This is about leadership and moments. Had 11 of his 24 disposals in Q4, big goal in Q3 after 6 consecutive behinds by other Pies players. On-field coach.

Steele Sidebottom and Scott Pendlebury celebrate a goal during Collingwood's win over Brisbane in the 2023 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

1. Grand Final replay, 2010 v St Kilda

Stats: 29 disposals, 11 tackles, 7 marks, 6 clearances

Pendlebury played plenty of more prolific games, and several that were arguably better. But there's nothing like performing on the biggest stage, when the stakes are highest. Champion Data actually rated this game Pendlebury's 14th best of 2010, but the sheer significance of this performance in the last Grand Final Replay in VFL/AFL history elevates it above all others. Then aged 22, Pendlebury had his third-lowest disposal count of the season in the drawn Grand Final a week earlier after losing 6kg in the lead-up to the game as he battled illness. However, as champions tend to do, he responded in the best possible fashion when healthy, and with a second chance at his first premiership.