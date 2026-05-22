Oscar Adams is establishing himself as a regular for Gold Coast's best 23 but it wouldn't have happened without his mum's long hours behind the wheel

Oscar Adams during the round 17 match between Essendon and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, July 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

OSCAR Adams' journey to a regular spot in the AFL has been a lengthy one, but not as long as his mother's drive to take the Gold Coast defender to junior footy in South Australia.

Delisted by St Kilda in 2023 following two years without a senior debut, Adams revitalised his AFL dream with 18 months for Glenelg in the SANFL before the Suns swooped in last year’s mid-season draft.

The 22-year-old played eight games towards the end of last season and has added another seven in 2026 to stamp himself a regular member of Damien Hardwick's defensive unit.

But for the man labelled the "best come-forward defender" he's played with by teammate Wil Powell, it was anything but a traditional path to the AFL.

Until he was drafted, Adams grew up in Mt Gambier, located 450km southeast of Adelaide, near the Victorian border.

Oscar Adams during a St Kilda media opportunity at RSEA Park, December 1, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

He played junior footy for the South Gambier Demons until he was scouted by Glenelg to play under-16s and then under-18s.

This is where his mother, Sharon, came in clutch.

"Mt Gambier is five hours from Adelaide, so we'd drive up and play on the weekends," Adams told AFL.com.au.

"In under-16s mum would take me, so she had a huge commitment. It's a 10-hour round trip. My granny lived in Adelaide, so we'd stay with her on Friday night and we'd drive back after the game on Saturday."

Oscar Adams and his mother, Sharon, during his playing days with South Gambier. Picture: AFL

Adams was unable to train with his Glenelg teammates during the week, instead running around with the local Demons and then heading north-west to play at the weekend.

By the time the under-18s came around, he was able to drive himself, which was timely after being selected for the South Australian team to play at the national championships.

Again, he could play games, but not train.

Adams performed well enough to garner interest from 11 AFL clubs, with the Saints drafting him at pick No.51 in 2021.

"I loved the boys there. I think I learnt a lot," he said.

"I was coming from 18s and training at a local club every week, so the professionalism I learnt from the Saints I'm very thankful for. I came in with no idea really.

Oscar Adams during the round 22 match between Carlton and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, August 9, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"I was pretty overwhelmed at the start. I didn't know what to do. I was pretty raw.

"It's the little things like asking for help. I never wanted to ask anyone for help. So, asking coaches and using the most of the resources was something I definitely got better at."

After being delisted at the end of 2023, Adams questioned whether he was good enough to play at the top level, heading back to Glenelg to find "the love of the game".

He won a premiership with the Tigers in 2024 and decided he was all-in again on pursuing an AFL lifeline, committing to a big off-season and pre-season ahead of 2025.

Six weeks prior to the mid-season draft the Suns got in touch.

"I didn’t think much of it," he said.

Oscar Adams and Christian Petracca after the round eight match between Gold Coast and Greater Western Sydney at People First Stadium, May 3, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

That changed five weeks later when he got a medical and was told the club would select him a week later.

Now, Adams has progressed to take the spot left by Charlie Ballard, who missed all of last year with a ruptured ACL and played four games this season before being dropped.

He has found a nice combination with Sam Collins and Mac Andrew, playing arguably the best game of his young career against Yartapuulti in Darwin last Friday night.

Oscar Adams and his mother Sharon in the rooms after a Suns game. Picture: Supplied

"I've still got a lot to learn and a lot to grow," he said.

"(Collins) is such a pillar down there. I think you feel so safe with him. You learn so much and I enjoy playing with him.

"He's taught me to be more composed and calm in the contest. He's one of the best contest players, aerially, in the league.

"I'm starting to understand the level and understand who I'm playing with. It's definitely coming a little more naturally now."