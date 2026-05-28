IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Damian Barrett and Joey Pignataro join all the dots on football's big issues.
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- 'Ultra-professional' Hawks expose Saints in Thursday night thrashing
- 'There's really nothing that scares anyone about the St Kilda footy club,' says Damo
- Why Damo believes Essendon has to appoint James Hird as its next coach
- Can the Blues back up their improved form against the red-hot Cats?
- Giants regain their most important player for crucial Dees clash
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