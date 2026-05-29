Sam Flanders will miss the next 12 months of footy in a cruel blow for the St Kilda recruit

Sam Flanders leaves the field with trainers during the round 12 match between St Kilda and Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, on May 28, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA recruit Sam Flanders will miss the rest of the 2026 season after rupturing his Achilles in Thursday night's loss to Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium.

Flanders pulled up abruptly during the second term and clutched at the back of his ankle in pain, before being helped from the ground by trainers.

Scans on Friday revealed the worst possible news, with the former Gold Coast player set to be sidelined for the next 12 months.

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The midfielder is set to undergo surgery next week to repair the damage.

In an Instagram post on Friday, a disheartened Flanders wrote "Setback, not the end. Grateful for all the support. See you next year."

The Saints could regain star half-back Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, as well as Mitch Owens and Liam Ryan for next week's away trip to face Sydney.