Chris Fagan says Brisbane players and staff sat down and talked about getting back to core values after savage loss

Chris Fagan during the round 11 match between Greater Western Sydney and Brisbane at ENGIE Stadium, May 24, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

AFTER a meeting where plenty of home truths were said, Brisbane has turned back to its valued philosophies as it attempts to put last week's horror show behind it.

The defending premiers' aura took a battering last week when they conceded a record 14 goals during the third quarter of their 78-point loss to Greater Western Sydney.

It left the Lions nursing a 6-5 record in their pursuit of a third-straight flag, and they will receive another huge test on Saturday when they take on a red-hot Fremantle outfit at the Gabba.

Heavy losses to Geelong and the Giants over the past fortnight have raised major questions about Brisbane's direction and motivation.

Coach Chris Fagan is hopeful a brutally-honest meeting this week in the wake of the third quarter "disaster" against the Giants will get his side back on track.

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"You wanted to see honesty in the meetings, which we saw," Fagan said.

"There's no good having those sort of meetings if no one is prepared to speak up and tell the truth. So there was a lot of truth told, which was great."

Fagan hopes the loss to GWS proves to be an important turning point in the season.

"It was a good reminder for us to go back to some of our basic philosophies and the way we go about things as a footy club," Fagan said.

"I reckon we just drifted away from the things that really matter to us.

"It was a good chance to have a discussion with the group, and remind each other what it looks like around here during the week and at training and on the field when we're at our best."

Fremantle achieved a club-record 10th-straight victory when it beat St Kilda by 30 points last week.

The Dockers haven't beaten Brisbane at the Gabba since 2016, but Saturday's match looms as a key moment as Justin Longmuir's side attempts to further solidify new-found premiership favouritism.

Cam Rayner during the round 23 match between Fremantle and Brisbane at Optus Stadium, August 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Fremantle has been boosted by the return of skipper Alex Pearce from a knee injury, but Hayden Young will miss a third match in a row due to concussion, with fellow midfield star Caleb Serong (calf) also sidelined.

The Lions get Jarrod Berry (calf) and Noah Answerth (concussion) back from injury, while Cody Curtin has been handed a call-up following his four-goal haul in the VFL.

Sam Marshall, James Tunstill and Will McLachlan were all dropped following the heavy loss to the Giants.