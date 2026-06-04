Jacob Mollison will officiate his 400th AFL match during the Round 13 Collingwood vs Melbourne game on Monday

Umpire Jacob Mollison in action during the clash between Sydney and Hawthorn in Opening Round, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL congratulates field umpire Jacob Mollison who will officiate his 400th AFL match during the Round 13 Collingwood vs Melbourne MND game at the MCG on Monday.



An umpiring career spanning over 25 years, Mollison commenced his umpiring journey in the Ovens and Murray League where he umpired 3 consecutive Grand Finals from 2002 to 2004. Mollison moved to Melbourne to pursue his umpiring dream and umpired his first AFL match in Round 6, 2008 when the Western Bulldogs played the West Coast Eagles.



Mollison has officiated in two AFL Grand Finals in 2021 and 2025. He was inducted as an AFL Life Member in 2022 after umpiring 300 AFL games.



AFL Umpire Head Coach Michael Jennings said Mollison’s achievement was a tremendous effort.

"Jacob commenced umpiring country football and was appointed to three successive Grand Finals. He progressed through the VFL ranks to umpire two VFL Grand Finals. His AFL career has been a model of consistency and perseverance, culminating with two AFL Grand Finals.

"Jacob is highly respected by his fellow umpires for his outstanding worth ethic, and he is always prepared to assist others to be the best umpire they can be.

"To reach 400 AFL games is a remarkable milestone and we look forward to celebrating Jacob’s achievement at Big Freeze 12 on the King's Birthday at the MCG."

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