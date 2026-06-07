The spirit of Neale Daniher will bring out the best as Collingwood and Melbourne look for an important win

Jake Lever, Matt Tilley, CEO of Fight MND and Isaac Quaynor at the MCG, June 3, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD and Melbourne need a response. It's not quite on the scale of what Neale Daniher did over the last 13 astonishing years of his life, but a response nonetheless.

The Magpies and Demons have hit significant mid-season turbulence ahead of the King's Birthday blockbuster on Monday at the MCG.

Daniher's death a fortnight ago dramatically raises the importance of the occasion. This will be the 12th Big Freeze pre-game event, which raises awareness for the FightMND charity.

Established after Daniher's devastating motor neurone disease diagnosis in 2013, FightMND has helped raise more than $150 million to fight the incurable and fatal illness that he called The Beast.

Outside the Grand Final, it will be the biggest game this season - an honour traditionally reserved for the MCG Anzac Day clash.

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And once the game itself starts, the two teams have work to do.

Collingwood has lost three of its past four games. Jamie Elliott's season-ending knee injury is a huge blow, and mid-season draftee Mitch Podhajski will make his AFL debut as the Magpies try to fill that key role.

Similarly, Melbourne was opened up by Greater Western Sydney last week for its second straight loss, raising questions about the Demons' bona fides after a bright start to the season under new coach Steven King.

Melbourne's Luker Kentfield, a mid-season recruit himself selected in 2024, will also make his senior debut.

Luker Kentfield during Melbourne training at Casey Fields, March 25, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Above all else King and his Magpies counterpart Craig McRae will want a stronger mindset from their players under the intense spotlight of Monday's game.

"It's a big day for all of us," McRae said.

"I've been reading his (Daniher's) book and the amazing ability, what he had, was to not worry about the circumstances he's been dealt, the cards he's been dealt - but the response.

"I'm using those words this week around whatever happens, we can't control, but we can control our response - within the game or even preparation for the game.

"So Neale's words are going to be loud and clear on the whiteboard before the game."

Craig McRae, Pat Russell, Neale Daniher, Bec Daniher at the AIA Centre, June 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

While Elliott himself cannot be replaced, McRae is confident Podhajski can do a similar role in their forward line.

"Pods - he's an old man, he fits in well for our team, a 27-year-old debutant," McRae joked about their much-discussed player demographic.

"He can do it, he just understands the game. We give him a chance.

"It's a lot different from Coburg to the MCG on King's Birthday, but we think he's ready to give us his best."

At the other end of the ground, former Magpies forward Brody Mihocek will play against his old team for the first time.

Brody Mihocek celebrates a goal during round seven, 2027. Picture: AFL Photos

When Mihocek's name was brought up last week at a media conference, Collingwood defender Isaac Quaynor lit up with a big smile.

Mihocek is certain to receive special attention from his former teammates.

"We love 'Checkers', we always will. There are times, you can see, you wish he was in our forward line," McRae said.

"But things happen in life. We know what we're going to get - he's going to be the guy who disrupts and kicks goals from out of nowhere, causes a bit of chaos."

Another key feature of the game will be how the Demons combat star Collingwood on-baller Nick Daicos.

In this game last year, Ed Langdon kept Daicos to 19 possessions. Daicos has not had less than 24 disposals in a match since then.