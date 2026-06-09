The coaches' votes for the round 13 games are in

Luke Jackson celebrates a goal during Fremantle's clash against North Melbourne in round 13, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

LUKE Jackson and Isaac Heeney have moved into the top four in the race for the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, with seven players getting a perfect 10 votes from the eight games in round 13.

Jackson has moved to 60 votes after being voted best on ground in Fremantle's thumping win over North Melbourne, while Heeney also picked up 10 votes in Sydney's thrilling win over St Kilda to move to 59 for the season.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

Collingwood's Nick Daicos (six votes in round 13) is still in the lead on 74 votes, with Marcus Bontempelli (five votes in round 13) in second place on 68 votes.

The other 10-vote games in round 13 went to Adelaide skipper Jordan Dawson, Hawthorn co-captain Jai Newcombe, Brisbane forward Logan Morris, Port Adelaide defender Esava Ratugolea and Melbourne star Kozzy Pickett.

The only game from round 13 that did not feature a 10-vote game was the King's Birthday Eve clash between Carlton and Essendon, with Sam Durham leading the way with eight votes.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

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Adelaide v Geelong

10 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

8 Daniel Curtin (ADEL)

6 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)

4 Sam De Koning (GEEL)

1 Alex Neal-Bullen (ADEL)

1 Max Holmes (GEEL)

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs

10 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

7 Jarman Impey (HAW)

6 Bailey Dale (WB)

5 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

1 Michael Sellwood (WB)

1 Josh Ward (HAW)

North Melbourne v Fremantle

10 Luke Jackson (FRE)

8 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

6 Patrick Voss (FRE)

2 Sam Switkowski (FRE)

2 Hayden Young (FRE)

1 Josh Treacy (FRE)

1 Nathan O'Driscoll (FRE)

Gold Coast v Brisbane

10 Logan Morris (BL)

8 Lachie Neale (BL)

6 Darcy Wilmot (BL)

4 Josh Dunkley (BL)

1 Ben King (GCFC)

1 Zac Bailey (BL)

West Coast v Port Adelaide

10 Esava Ratugolea (PORT)

7 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)

4 Jordon Sweet (PORT)

4 Tom McCarthy (WCE)

2 Harley Reid (WCE)

2 Darcy Byrne-Jones (PORT)

1 Tim Kelly (WCE)

Sydney v St Kilda

10 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

8 Liam Ryan (STK)

4 Chad Warner (SYD)

3 Jai Serong (SYD)

3 Max Hall (STK)

1 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)

1 Hugo Garcia (STK)

Essendon v Carlton

8 Sam Durham (ESS)

7 Zach Reid (ESS)

6 Harry McKay (CARL)

6 George Hewett (CARL)

2 Will Setterfield (ESS)

1 Nicholas Newman (CARL)

Collingwood v Melbourne

10 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)

6 Bayley Fritsch (MELB)

6 Nick Daicos (COLL)

4 Max Gawn (MELB)

2 Harvey Langford (MELB)

1 Jake Lever (MELB)

1 Beau McCreery (COLL)

LEADERBOARD

74 Nick Daicos (COLL)

68 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

60 Luke Jackson (FRE)

59 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

53 Max Holmes (GEEL)

50 Zak Butters (PORT)

49 Shai Bolton (FRE)

48 Bailey Smith (GEEL)

46 Lachie Neale (BL)

46 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

44 Max Gawn (MELB)

44 Brodie Grundy (SYD)

44 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)