The Match Review Officer has handed down their findings from Thursday night's game

Josh Rachele during the round 14 match between the Western Bulldogs and Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, June 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

A STARRING four-goal game from Josh Rachele was spoiled somewhat by a charge laid down by the Match Review Officer on Friday.

The Adelaide forward was hit with a fine for a striking offence against Western Bulldog Michael Sellwood in the third quarter of the Crows' 57-point win on Thursday night.

As a first offence Rachele can escape with a $1000 payment and an early plea.

Bulldogs small forward Arthur Jones Was handed a $3000 fine ($2000 with an early plea) for rough conduct against Josh Worrell, also in the third quarter.

The action was judged careless conduct, low impact and high contact, and was Jones' first offence.