L-R: Mattaes Phillipou, Eric Hipwood, Maurice Rioli jnr. Pictures: AFL Photos

ST KILDA has dropped Mattaes Phillipou, Brisbane welcomes back premiership forward Eric Hipwood for his first game of the year and Richmond forward Maurice Rioli returns from injury.

Fourth-year forward Phillipou managed just four disposals in the last-gasp loss to Sydney in round 13 and has lost his place in the side, with small forward Dan Butler coming in for the clash with GWS on Sunday.

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The Giants have regained Jesse Hogan from a hip complaint for his first game since round eight. He replaces fellow tall forward Max Gruzewski while injured veteran Stephen Coniglio also goes out.

Hipwood comes in for his first game of the season after recovering from a knee injury suffered in round 23 last year that ruled him out of the Lions' run to their second successive premiership. Darragh Joyce is the unlucky omission for the clash with Richmond at Hobart's Ninja Stadium.

The Tigers have made three changes, with Rioli back for the first time since a hamstring injury suffered in round six. Mid-season rookie debutant Kye Annand and defender Tom Brown have been named, while injured duo Jack Ross and Luke Trainor make way.

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SUNDAY, JUNE 14

Richmond v Brisbane at Ninja Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: T.Brown, K.Annand, M.Rioli

Out: J.Ross (concussion), L.Trainor (hip), N.Roberts-Thomson (omitted)

BRISBANE

In: E.Hipwood

Out: D.Joyce (omitted)

St Kilda v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 3.15pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: D.Butler

Out: M.Phillipou (omitted)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: J.Hogan, R.Angwin

Out: S.Coniglio (hamstring), M.Gruzewski (omitted)