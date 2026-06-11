Sliding Doors is in full swing for 2026 ... and Damo's got plenty on his mind

IF among the offers in front of Zak Butters is a huge deal from the Tigers … THEN

STRAP yourselves in, footy fans - Damian Barrett's Sliding Doors is back in full swing for 2026.

With the 2026 Toyota AFL Premiership Season underway, Damo's got plenty of thoughts about all 18 clubs - and the AFL.

So what is he saying about your team? What's he saying about the AFL? You can't say that, Damo, can you? Check it out below.

>> ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND OPINION FROM DAMIAN BARRETT

IF ...

I have regularly questioned the Crows in the past two seasons ...

THEN ...

I'm now nearly all-in on them. There is a very different feel to this club in 2026, and I really like it. A lot of work still to do. Even after their brilliant win on Thursday night against the Dogs, they are only 8-5. The Jordan Dawson story is compelling on every level. And the X-factor, Izak Rankine, to return. Look out.

IF ..

it was good enough for Cody Weightman in round 13 to make a comeback after a 637-day absence in the ones ...

THEN ...

it's also good enough for Eric Hipwood to bypass the VFL in round 14. Hasn't played since round 23 last year, when initially a calf and thereafter a more serious knee problem kept him out of the 2025 premiership as well as the opening 13 matches of 2026.

IF ...

Jagga Smith started the season as the raging favourite to win the Rising Star, and retains equal-favourite status with Willem Duursma after round 13 ...

THEN ...

I wouldn't be surprised if his Blues teammate Harry Dean is right in the mix for that award by the time it is officially voted on in late August. A born competitor.

IF ...

Fly won a flag in 2023 and on two other occasions in his four seasons as a senior coach he has also reached a prelim final ...

THEN ...

as weird as this sounds given the Pies are sitting 11th on the ladder after 13 rounds of 2026, he might just be coaching at a level that is career-best. Producing weekly ultra-competitive efforts with a C-grade list.

IF ...

next week it is expected the Bombers will publicly reveal their plans around their search for yet another coach ...

THEN ...

really keen to see how they word those plans. Almost without doubt, there will be a declaration of an intent for an "exhaustive" process. But this is Essendon, and it will ultimately do things, exhaustively, the Essendon way.

IF ...

since mid-2019 I have been adamant that Marcus Bontempelli has been the standout best player in the comp ...

THEN ...

I'm having cause for a rethink. Luke Jackson, in my eyes, is closing hard. Seriously considering making a change to my normal No.1 offering in the June instalment of AFL.com.au's The 25.

IF ...

Gaz jnr joined Gaz snr in the Australian Football Hall of Fame this week as a first ballot inductee ...

THEN ...

I have a suggestion. At some stage in the next 10 years, they both, on the same night, get elevated to legends.

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IF ...

a 150-game milestone is one in which I would normally not place much focus ...

THEN ...

for John Noble, that policy is abandoned. A great story of perseverance, from the day he was born prematurely as an identical twin, to toiling through the SANFL, to cracking the big time as a Magpie, to the heartache of being overlooked in the 2023 premiership team, to the fresh AFL start as a Sun.

IF ...

the orange team has finally hit form in the 2026 season, with big wins against Brisbane and Melbourne before its bye ...

THEN ...

with Jesse Hogan back for the first time since round eight, it is a big chance to make it three in a row, against the Saints on Sunday. The 2024 Coleman medallist has kicked just 10 goals from seven matches this year, though, with hip and foot problems badly hindering him.

IF ...

Nick Watson talked it up in a half-time interview with Fox Footy in round 13 and all but disappeared in the second half ...

THEN ...

I really hope he doesn't get told to, nor feel the need to, change his ways. A genuine point of exuberant difference in a too-often mundane industry.

IF ...

Jakey Melksham has been in the AFL system since 2009 when taken at pick 10 by Essendon in that year's national draft ...

THEN ...

Lukas Cooke and Joel Fitzgerald have been in it for just two weeks. All three in for Saturday's Demons game against Essendon at the 'G, Melksham for game No.251, Cooke and Fitzgerald for their debuts, 16 days after being taken in the mid-season draft.

IF ...

this club conceded 13 straight goals in round 10 against Adelaide and 19 straight goals two matches later against Fremantle ...

THEN ...

it simply has to stand for something on Saturday, against West Coast. This is a very significant match for the Roos. For Clarko, for the on-field leaders, for the entire organisation. They don't even have to win, but they must be unconditional with their attitudes.

IF ...

among the multitude offers now in front of Zak Butters there is one from the Tigers offering $4 million for the 2027 season and $18 million in total over eight years ...

THEN ...

it's officially ridiculous. He's very, very good, Zak. But as I've been saying for 18 months now, he doesn't kick goals, just four from his past 33 matches. I wouldn't be going near that money for him.

IF ...

Richmond fans are still wondering what's happened to captain Toby Nankervis ...

THEN ...

they have every right to be perplexed as Nank misses yet another game, his 11th in a row, after injuring his hamstring on March 21 amid the usual mixed messages about what happened and a potential return.

IF ...

Max Hall finished fourth in the Saints' best-and-fairest in his debut 2025 season ...

THEN ...

after 13 matches into season number two he's tracking to go higher. Just gets better every week.

IF ...

Tom McCartin has missed 18 matches since the 2020 season with concussion-related issues ...

THEN ...

it is disturbing that he copped another ugly head knock last weekend. Had been compiling an excellent season, too.

IF ...

Jake Waterman has kicked at least one goal in every match this season, for 28 on the year ...

THEN ...

unfortunately he's also booted at least one behind in every match this season, for 34 of those things on the year. What a season it could, actually make that should, have been.

IF ...

the Bont is so many things, including being, as mentioned above, the best player (through my four eyes) in the comp since mid-2019 ...

THEN ...

he is also the owner of the most apt 2026 season post-match comment. "You have plans … and some players just break them," he said on Channel 7 on Thursday night. Jordan Dawson's first quarter at Marvel Stadium shattered the Dogs.

AND THIS ONE'S FOR THE AFL

IF ...

the Tribunal again overruled the Match Review Office this week, on the Billy Frampton tackle on Brody Mihocek ...

THEN ...

yet again there is a mixed message on what headquarters wants banned.