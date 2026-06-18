Calvin brings you everything you need to get Fantasy ready for round 15

John Noble celebrates a goal during the match between Gold Coast and Greater Western Sydney at People First Stadium in round eight, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IT IS the second last bye round of the season but we have a problem ... in fact, we have two.

After injuring his shoulder last week, Archie Roberts (DEF, $942,000) is a must-trade in round 15. Roberts became a must-have player through rounds four to nine where he averaged 132 over the six-game streak. So, what options do we have?

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Most coaches are trading in the in-orm defender of the competition, John Noble (DEF, $1,059,000). Others are using this as an avenue to grab the Giant they are missing, whether it is Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $996,000) or Lachie Ash (DEF, $1,006,000). Either way, you can't go wrong.

Another problem Fantasy coaches are faced with this week is the fact that Bailey Smith (MID, $1,127,000) will miss the clash against Fremantle and then have his bye the following week.

Team Warnie says 'hold'. Warnie is firm on the fact that we need to hold Smith over the next two weeks to ensure our teams are strong when the bye rounds end.

Bailey Smith in action during Opening Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Team Roy says 'trade'. Roy is refusing to hold the million-dollar star on the bench and is chasing points. Around 6,500 coaches agree with Roy and see this as an aggressive play and a short-term hit to climb the rankings, with the plan to trade Smith back in later in the season.

Team Warnie or Team Roy? That’s the $1,127,000 dollar question.

Reminder: This week is the second-last week of the mid-season bye rounds and it's Brisbane, West Coast, Essendon and Sydney on the bye. During this time, Fantasy coaches will have three trades a week, with their best 18 on-field scores counting towards their overall total.

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Trap or treat?

Here are some of the traps to avoid and some treats worth considering for the round ahead.

Jordan De Goey (MID/FWD, $892,000) - TREAT

Fresh off his bye, now is the perfect time to launch into De Goey. He ranks behind Harry Sheezel as the second-best forward in the game over the past five weeks averaging 107. A great trade target

Jason Horne-Francis (MID/FWD, $876,000) – TRAP

Look up - you'll see a better FWD option. Look further down and you'll see another. De Goey and Daniels are better options than Horne-Francis this week based on value and scoring output.

Jason Horne-Francis during the round 13 match between West Coast and Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium, June 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Tim Taranto (MID, $852,000) - TREAT

Warnie is hot on Taranto this week after he has scored 129, 80 and 127 in his past three games. Even though his scores will be a little hit and miss week-to-week, his price is prime for the picking.

Will Day (MID, $800,000) – TRAP

In round 13, Will Day produced an eye-catching 115. This issue is, he did it on restricted minutes and hasn't played more than 70 per cent since returning. He'll be managed as the Hawks set themselves for finals.

Brent Daniels (MID/FWD, $742,000) – TREAT

Brent has been getting bulking midfield time and his recent scores of 101, 80 and 106 have reflected this. He's potentially $200,000 under-priced and the second-most traded in player for the week for this very reason.

Most traded in

Joel Fitzgerald (MID, $277,000)

Brent Daniels (MID/FWD, $742,000)

Mitch Podhajski (FWD, $258,000)

Nick Daicos (MID, $1,106,000)

Jordan De Goey (MID/FWD, $892,000)

If you don't have Joel Fitzgerald (MID, $277,000), make sure you do this week. Fitzgerald was sensational on debut scoring 83 and now carries a breakeven of -12. His cash generation over the coming weeks will be vital in setting your team up for the final rounds of the season.

Joel Fitzgerald celebrates after Melbourne's win over Essendon in round 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Most traded out

Archie Roberts (DEF, $942,000)

Milan Murdock (MID/FWD, $687,000)

Patrick Retschko (MID, $585,000)

Bailey Smith (MID, $1,127,000)

Sullivan Robey (MID/FWD, $614,000)

Cashing out rookies is still the flavour of the month and this week we farewell some who have been more than serviceable. Milan Murdock (MID/FWD, $687,000) has averaged 77 since bursting onto the scene with 95 in round one, and with his bye this week, now is the time to shake his hand and send him on his way.

Most popular trade

Archie Roberts (DEF, $942,000) to John Noble (DEF, $1,059,000)

More than 4200 Fantasy coaches have made the move to John Noble (DEF, $1,059,000) with others opting to chase Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $996,000) and the value of Rory Laird (DEF, $909,000). Laird has been great over the past five weeks where he has averaged 105. A value play that will save you $150,000 instead of going with the top selection of Noble.

Archie Roberts in action during Essendon's clash against Melbourne in round five, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Draft: One-week wonders

A strategy in draft is to find one-week streaming options. This means, finding a player who has low ownership (most likely in the free agents) and an option for a one-week play. You may require a player like this to fill any holes in your team while you wait for an injured player to return or for one of your players to gain dual-position status.

Here are some players with low ownership that might be worth a punt on for this week.

Sam Banks (DEF) v North Melbourne – He’s back ... and playing down back once again. Banks scored 97 last week and might be available in your draft league. If so, you've found a gem capable of 85-plus for the remainder of the year.

Dylan Stephens (MID) v Richmond – Sitting in 34 per cent of leagues, Stephens has the dream match-up. He scored 89 on the Tigers in round six and has proven he has a ceiling after hitting 135 in round one.

Joe Richards (FWD) v Collingwood – 31 per cent of draft leagues have already noticed that Richards has been playing as a midfielder over the past three weeks to average 95. How switched on is your league?

Live Teams Show

The Traders will be live from 6.15pm AEST on Thursday to cover all the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night via AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App and ask your questions in the comments.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Calvin's best captains

Your captain scores you double points and as always, we need all the points we can get. Make sure you tune in tonight when the Traders go live at 6:15pm on afl.com.au or via the AFL Live Official App to see who Calvin has in his top-5 and who the Traders are locking in as their captain options for the round ahead.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.