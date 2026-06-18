COLLINGWOOD is giving veteran Scott Pendlebury an extended break in the middle of the season, resting him for Saturday night's match against Port Adelaide fresh off the Magpies' bye.
The reverse is the case for Steele Sidebottom, who was rested for the pre-bye King's Birthday loss to Melbourne, but will return to face Port.
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In other round 15 team news, Adelaide is getting closer to a full-strength team with defender Mark Keane joining Izak Rankine and Taylor Walker back in the 23, while Gold Coast has axed three players and recalled Jarrod Witts to face Hawthorn on Friday night.
While the Magpies juggle their ageing stars, Port welcomes back Jack Lukosius for just his fifth game of the season, but loses rebounding defender Kane Farrell to injury.
The Suns have named Witts to join Ned Moyle as they look to combat Ned Reeves and Lloyd Meek, but Damien Hardwick has left out defender Charlie Ballard among his changes.
Tom Barrass is back from a hamstring injury to bolster Sam Mitchell's defensive stocks in what looms as a tantalising match-up with Coleman Medal leader Ben King.
The Giants regain experienced midfielder Stephen Coniglio, who has overcome a hamstring injury, for their important match against Carlton.
In Sunday's matches, the Western Bulldogs have lost Adam Treloar to illness and have opted to rest Cody Weightman following two games back at senior level.
Tom Liberatore is back after a lengthy layoff with concussion and knee problems.
Opponent St Kilda has continued to leave Mattaes Phillipou at VFL level despite a strong performance last weekend.
And Toby Nankervis will be back to lead Richmond against North Melbourne for the first time since injuring his hamstring in round two.
FRIDAY, JUNE 19
Gold Coast v Hawthorn at People First Stadium, 7.40pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: J.Witts, N.Holman, B.Addinsall
Out: B.Jepson (omitted), C.Ballard (omitted), L.Gulbin (omitted)
HAWTHORN
In: T.Barrass, H.Morrison
Out: F.Perez (omitted), B.Ryan (omitted)
SATURDAY, JUNE 20
Adelaide v Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 12.45pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: M.Keane, I.Rankine, T.Walker
Out: J.Worrell (illness), L.Pedlar (hamstring), T.Murray (omitted)
MELBOURNE
In: C.Windsor, M.Jefferson, T.McDonald
Out: H.Petty (hamstring), L.Cooke (face), B.Laurie (omitted)
Greater Western Sydney v Carlton at Engie Stadium, 4.15pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: S.Coniglio
Out: T.McMullin (injured)
CARLTON
In: M.Cottrell
Out: F.Young (omitted)
Collingwood v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 7.35pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: S.Swadling, S.Sidebottom, N.Long
Out: B.Maynard (shoulder), S.Pendlebury (managed), A.Anderson (omitted)
PORT ADELAIDE
In: J.Lai, J.Lukosius
Out: K.Farrell (groin), O.Wines (managed)
SUNDAY, JUNE 21
Richmond v North Melbourne at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: T.Nankervis, K.Smith, T.Hotton
Out: Nil
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: F.O'Sullivan, A.Corr, R.Hardeman, R.Hansen jnr
Out: P.Curtis (suspension)
St Kilda v Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, 3.15pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: J.Higgins, P.Dow, H.Boxshall
Out: Nil
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: T.Liberatore, O.Baker, S.Davidson, L.McNeil, L.Vandermeer
Out: A.Treloar (illness), C.Weightman (managed)