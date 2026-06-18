The teams for Friday and Saturday's round 15 matches are in, plus the squads for Sunday's games

COLLINGWOOD is giving veteran Scott Pendlebury an extended break in the middle of the season, resting him for Saturday night's match against Port Adelaide fresh off the Magpies' bye.

The reverse is the case for Steele Sidebottom, who was rested for the pre-bye King's Birthday loss to Melbourne, but will return to face Port.

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In other round 15 team news, Adelaide is getting closer to a full-strength team with defender Mark Keane joining Izak Rankine and Taylor Walker back in the 23, while Gold Coast has axed three players and recalled Jarrod Witts to face Hawthorn on Friday night.

While the Magpies juggle their ageing stars, Port welcomes back Jack Lukosius for just his fifth game of the season, but loses rebounding defender Kane Farrell to injury.

The Suns have named Witts to join Ned Moyle as they look to combat Ned Reeves and Lloyd Meek, but Damien Hardwick has left out defender Charlie Ballard among his changes.

Tom Barrass is back from a hamstring injury to bolster Sam Mitchell's defensive stocks in what looms as a tantalising match-up with Coleman Medal leader Ben King.

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The Giants regain experienced midfielder Stephen Coniglio, who has overcome a hamstring injury, for their important match against Carlton.

In Sunday's matches, the Western Bulldogs have lost Adam Treloar to illness and have opted to rest Cody Weightman following two games back at senior level.

Tom Liberatore is back after a lengthy layoff with concussion and knee problems.

Opponent St Kilda has continued to leave Mattaes Phillipou at VFL level despite a strong performance last weekend.

And Toby Nankervis will be back to lead Richmond against North Melbourne for the first time since injuring his hamstring in round two.

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FRIDAY, JUNE 19

Gold Coast v Hawthorn at People First Stadium, 7.40pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: J.Witts, N.Holman, B.Addinsall

Out: B.Jepson (omitted), C.Ballard (omitted), L.Gulbin (omitted)

HAWTHORN

In: T.Barrass, H.Morrison

Out: F.Perez (omitted), B.Ryan (omitted)

SATURDAY, JUNE 20

Adelaide v Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 12.45pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: M.Keane, I.Rankine, T.Walker

Out: J.Worrell (illness), L.Pedlar (hamstring), T.Murray (omitted)

MELBOURNE

In: C.Windsor, M.Jefferson, T.McDonald

Out: H.Petty (hamstring), L.Cooke (face), B.Laurie (omitted)

Greater Western Sydney v Carlton at Engie Stadium, 4.15pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: S.Coniglio

Out: T.McMullin (injured)

CARLTON

In: M.Cottrell

Out: F.Young (omitted)

Collingwood v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 7.35pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: S.Swadling, S.Sidebottom, N.Long

Out: B.Maynard (shoulder), S.Pendlebury (managed), A.Anderson (omitted)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: J.Lai, J.Lukosius

Out: K.Farrell (groin), O.Wines (managed)

SUNDAY, JUNE 21

Richmond v North Melbourne at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: T.Nankervis, K.Smith, T.Hotton

Out: Nil

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: F.O'Sullivan, A.Corr, R.Hardeman, R.Hansen jnr

Out: P.Curtis (suspension)

St Kilda v Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, 3.15pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: J.Higgins, P.Dow, H.Boxshall

Out: Nil

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: T.Liberatore, O.Baker, S.Davidson, L.McNeil, L.Vandermeer

Out: A.Treloar (illness), C.Weightman (managed)