Adam Kingsley would love for Toby Greene to re-sign, but he's happy for the Giants skipper to take his time on a big decision

Toby Greene celebrates a goal for GWS against Brisbane in R11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney coach Adam Kingsley has conceded that while he would like captain Toby Greene to sign a new contract immediately, he accepts that negotiations take time.

For his part, Greene appeared on Fox Footy and confirmed that he has not spoken to his teammates about his contract situation. Despite suggestions he would use the Giants' mid-season bye week to mull over the decision, the skipper told SEN that he did the exact opposite and completely switched off.

As an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season who grew up in the eastern Melbourne suburb of Ashburton, Greene is being actively monitored by several Victorian clubs preparing to make a play for him if he decides to move home.

When asked if the club had held any further discussions regarding Greene's future, Kingsley reinforced his hands-off, high-trust approach.

"No, I haven't pressed him for information on what he's thinking. That's completely a Toby Greene decision," Kingsley said on Thursday.

"I'll influence when I think I need to, and if he needs information from me, then he'll certainly get that. But nothing's changed from our end. We're confident in the way that he's playing. I think he's having a significant impact, particularly since we moved him back ahead of the ball, so there's nothing to suggest that it's a distraction for him.

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“I'd prefer him to sign today. But the reality is that's not going to happen, and he needs time to discuss and think. So, we'll give him as much time as he wants… He's a big boy; he can make big-boy decisions, and that's what he'll do when he feels comfortable doing it. Whenever that is, we're comfortable with it."

Several other Giants are off contract at the end of the season, including key-position players Jesse Hogan, Jake Riccardi, and Max Gruzewski, alongside rucks Nick Madden and Kieren Briggs.

When probed if his preference is to keep both Madden and Briggs long-term – amid suggestions the club may struggle to retain both because of tough list decisions – Kingsley admitted it would be a challenge.

"Yep, that would be the preference right at this moment. But things change, and as the season plays out, things will become a little bit clearer," he said.

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"They're high-quality players generating a lot of interest around the League. That's understandable and natural.

"So, we'll just continue to work as we've done every year when there is interest in our players, to piece together the best list that we possibly can. Invariably, along the way, teams lose players that they want to keep. That's just the nature of life in football these days – I would expect players to move far more regularly than they have done in the past. That's just the nature of the game, and we'll deal with it as it comes."

Similarly, Kingsley insists both Riccardi and Gruzewski have crystal-clear role clarity. While the team's forward setup remains flexible, he believes neither player is in the dark about their structural fit or the club's long-term plans for them.

"There's strong clarity around where each of those boys plays and what the plans are for the future for each of them," he said. "That doesn't mean that it's locked in stone and we don't budge or adjust. But I think all those boys know exactly where they sit within the future of our football club, and we're very confident in the future of our football club.

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"Honestly, I don't think that will be a decision any of those boys make because of our future, where they're likely to play, or the clarity of roles. I feel very comfortable with where we're sitting."

Veteran midfielder Stephen Coniglio is expected to return for Saturday's clash against Carlton if he gets through the week unscathed.