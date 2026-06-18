Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round 15 teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

Bailey Smith kicks the ball during Geelong's clash against Gold Coast in round 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

INJURIES and illness are impacting Fantasy teams in the second last bye round of the season.

Archie Roberts (DEF, $942,000) is sidelined with a shoulder injury and Bailey Smith (MID, $1,127,000) will miss Geelong's clash against Fremantle due to illness.

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Brent Daniels (MID/FWD, $742,000) and Nick Daicos (MID, $1,106,000) are among the most popular targets.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round 15 teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

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