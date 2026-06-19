Follow all the action from the clash between Gold Coast and Hawthorn on Friday night

Lloyd Meek and Jarrod Witts compete for the ball during the match between Hawthorn and Gold Coast at University of Tasmania Stadium in round seven, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast will be hunting a return to form against a refreshed Hawthorn on Friday night as both teams look to establish their finals credentials.

The Suns have tumbled from fourth to ninth place after three consecutive defeats either side of a bye that has left a finals berth far from certain.

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Their onball brigade has been made to look second-rate while being smashed in clearances and contested ball, but it remains key to the side's hopes across a tough stretch against the Hawks, Dockers, Magpies, Crows and Bulldogs.

Hawthorn was left to lick its wounds after giving up eight of the nine second-half goals in the game against the Western Bulldogs to lose by a kick before heading off for a bye.

The Hawks have stumbled with two wins in six matches since hammering the Suns less than two months ago but will hope to resume their push for a top-four spot even at a venue where they have not won since 2014.

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Gold Coast has axed three players - Ben Jepson, Charlie Ballard and Lachie Gulbin - but recalled Jarrod Witts to join Ned Moyle as they look to combat Hawthorn's ruck duo Ned Reeves and Lloyd Meek.

Nick Holman comes into the Suns' side for game No.150, along with Beau Addinsall.

Tom Barrass is back from a hamstring injury to bolster the Hawks' defensive stocks. Harry Morrison also comes into the side, with Flynn Perez and Bodie Ryan both omitted.