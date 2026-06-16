Caleb Serong is tackled by Patrick Dangerfield during the round one match between Geelong and Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium, on March 14, 2026. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

A TRIO of crunch clashes between some of the leading contenders open round 15 as the top half of the ladder continues to take shape.

The round begins with pacesetters Fremantle hosting Geelong on Thursday before Gold Coast hunts a return to form against a refreshed Hawthorn on Friday night.

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Two of the most exciting sides in the game meet on Saturday as Adelaide welcomes Melbourne, while St Kilda and Western Bulldogs close the round on Sunday.

Here is who and what to look out for across round 15 as Brisbane, Essendon, Sydney and West Coast have a bye.

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Fremantle v Geelong, Optus Stadium

Thursday, June 18, 6.10pm AWST

Last time: Geelong 16.14 (110) d Fremantle 14.16 (100), R1 2026

What it means

Fremantle (12-1) will be out to pick up where it left off with a ruthless victory over North Melbourne that carried it to a club record 12-match winning streak before a bye. The Dockers can now avenge their only loss this season when they failed to make the most of their opportunities against the Cats as they welcome the perennial contenders to a home venue that has turned into a fortress.

Geelong (9-5) bounced back from a pair of narrow defeats with a comprehensive victory over Gold Coast that sent a reminder that its best is a cut above most of the competition. The Cats will have the opportunity to test those credentials and chase a seventh top-four berth in eight years with back-to-back matches against ladder leader Fremantle then reigning premiers Brisbane.

Game shapers

Alex Pearce had to wait for the plaudits to arrive even while he held the reins as captain of the Dockers but is now rightly seen as a key pillar on his side's rise into premiership contention. The 30-year-old continues to do much of the grunt work in the Dockers' defence and remains just as admired for his leadership as he reaches 150 matches.

Tanner Bruhn arrived at the Cats with high hopes that he would bolster their onball brigade but has instead found his place as an attacking weapon running off half-back or a wing. The 24-year-old is averaging a career-high 21.3 disposals, 3.5 inside 50s and 2.2 rebounds as a key link in the Cats' ball movement chains while his class comes to the fore as he reaches 50 matches for his second club.

Early tip: Fremantle by 11 points

Alex Pearce acknowledges the fans after the round 12 match between Brisbane and Fremantle at The Gabba, on May 30, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Gold Coast v Hawthorn, People First Stadium

Friday, June 19, 7.40pm AEST

ROUND 15 Get your seats to Suns v Hawks

Last time: Hawthorn 16.16 (112) d Gold Coast 9.9 (63), R7 2026

What it means

Gold Coast (7-6) has tumbled from fourth to ninth place after three consecutive defeats either side of a bye that has left a finals berth far from certain. The Suns' onball brigade has been made to look second-rate while being smashed in clearances and contested ball, but it remains key to the side's hopes across a tough stretch against the Hawks, Dockers, Magpies, Crows and Bulldogs.

Hawthorn (8-1-4) was left to lick its wounds after giving up eight of the nine second-half goals in the game against the Western Bulldogs to lose by a kick before heading off for a bye. The Hawks have stumbled with two wins in six matches since hammering the Suns less than two months ago but will hope to resume their push for a top-four spot even at a venue where they have not won since 2014.

Game shapers

Matt Rowell has not quite hit the same heights as his Brownlow Medal-winning campaign last year after an interrupted start to the season and with the Suns' onball brigade too often failing to fire. The 24-year-old is down on average disposals, contested ball, clearances and tackles compared to recent years and needs to lift his impact in those areas to help his side turn their form around.

Will Day has returned with a vengeance after an injury-ravaged 2025 campaign that lingered into this season with the best surely still to come with two games under his belt before a bye. The 25-year-old has averaged 21.5 disposals and six clearances even while noticeably underdone but now looms as the crucial addition to the midfield that the Hawks likely need to chase down the leading contenders.

Early tip: Hawthorn by four points

Will Day handballs during the round 13 match between Hawthorn and Western Bulldogs at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on June 5, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Adelaide v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval

Saturday, June 20, 12.45pm ACST

Last time: Adelaide 13.12 (90) d Melbourne 11.11 (77), R17 2025

What it means

Adelaide (8-5) has put a slow start to the season and a series of close losses behind it with seven wins in its past nine matches including a rollicking victory over the Western Bulldogs. The Crows blew away the in-form Dogs with a nine-goal first-term blitz that also brushed aside any lingering doubts over their ability to claim a big scalp and lifted last year's minor premiers into the top six.

Melbourne (9-5) avenged its horror loss to Essendon earlier in the year with a convincing victory over the same side last week before tougher tests against Adelaide and Hawthorn either side of a bye. The Demons are yet to prove they can win on the road after four defeats in as many matches outside Victoria this year, including when first facing the Bombers at Adelaide Oval during Gather Round.

Game shapers

Lachlan McAndrew has been an inspired selection as the Crows' first-choice ruck since making his club debut in their opening game of the season. The 26-year-old has made the most of new ruck rules that suit his 209cm frame to be third for hitouts behind Max Gawn and the Swans' Brodie Grundy and now faces the toughest of challenges against the Demons' eight-time All-Australian.

Jake Lever might have been wondering what the future held for the Demons with the off-season departures of some of their biggest names but is now among a host of veterans being inspired by the next generation. The 30-year-old remains a linchpin in defence as he averages close to career-highs for 15.5 disposals and 3.5 rebounds and reaches 200 games in a clash with his first club.

Early tip: Adelaide by 14 points

Lachlan McAndrew after kicking a goal during the round nine match between Adelaide and Richmond at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on May 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Greater Western Sydney v Carlton, Engie Stadium

Saturday, June 20, 4.15pm AEST

ROUND 15 Get your seats to Giants v Blues

Last time: GWS 17.8 (110) d Carlton 12.10 (82), R11 2025

What it means

GWS (6-7) continued its rollercoaster season as it backed up rousing triumphs over top-four hopefuls Brisbane and Melbourne to return from a bye with a lacklustre defeat to St Kilda. The Giants failed to get their highly regarded ball movement flowing from the back half or their pressure dialled up with a season-low 45 tackles another concern to address if they are to stay in the finals race.

Carlton (5-8) will hope it can maintain its momentum from four victories in as many matches under caretaker coach Josh Fraser before it had a week off with a bye. The unexpected return to form has pushed the Blues firmly into the mix for wildcard finals spots and they can now aim to even up their win-loss record with winnable games against the Giants, Eagles and Tigers to come next.

Game shapers

Brent Daniels became most notable by his absence during an injury-riddled 2025 and interrupted start to this season but has returned to find career-best form as a clever addition to the Giants' midfield mix. The 27-year-old is averaging career-highs for 19.5 disposals, 4.6 clearances and five inside 50s as he spends more time in the engine room while still remaining a threat near goal.

George Hewett has taken huge steps towards silencing his critics with a robust return to form that has been a key to the Blues turning their season around with four straight victories. The 30-year-old clearance beast has added steel to the engine room while averaging 25 disposals and four clearances, and booting a goal in each of the past three matches to cement his place back in the side.

Early tip: GWS by eight points

Brent Daniels celebrates a goal during the round 11 match between Greater Western Sydney and Brisbane at Engie Stadium, on May 24, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood v Port Adelaide, MCG

Saturday, June 20, 7.35pm AEST

ROUND 15 Get your seats to Magpies v Power

Last time: Collingwood 21.10 (136) d Port Adelaide 6.9 (45), R1 2025

What it means

Collingwood (5-1-7) returns from a bye that it will hope can rejuvenate its season after it won only once in the past six matches and tumbled out of the finals places and down to 13th. The Magpies now need to get their campaign back on track and work their way back up the ladder across a stretch of more winnable games against the Power, Tigers, Suns, Kangaroos and Blues.

Port Adelaide (4-9) has been stuck in a recurring nightmare as a heartbreaking loss to Sydney was its fifth by three points or fewer this season. The Power paid the price for failing to take their chances early but can take positives from challenging the high-flying Swans ahead of a clash with the Magpies at a venue where they have lost their past four meetings by an average 53 points.

Game shapers

Dan Houston took time to find his feet after leaving the Power at the end of the 2024 season but is now returning to his best in a second season with the Magpies. The 29-year-old is averaging close to a career-high with 22.9 disposals a game as the Pies look to make the most of his sublime kicking skills, though Houston will hope to benefit from the side's break before facing his former club.

Darcy Byrne-Jones has been critical to the Power's more competitive performances this season as the veteran has settled back into the defence and been a key to their counter-attacks. The 30-year-old has been particularly impressive in recent weeks as he turns to all of his experience to balance a lockdown role with a career-high average of 3.2 rebounds to help lead the way in a young side.

Early tip: Collingwood by 13 points

Dan Houston during the round 12 match between Collingwood and Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, on May 30, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond v North Melbourne, MCG

Sunday, June 21, 1.10pm AEST

Last time: North Melbourne 20.10 (130) d Richmond 7.13 (55), R6 2026

What it means

Richmond (2-11) returned from a bye with the challenge of facing Brisbane in a first home game in Hobart and showed signs of promise even as it was ultimately outclassed by the two-time reigning premier. The Tigers are back in their own weight division as they come up against a Kangaroos outfit that has clouds hanging over them after back-to-back home games on the other side of the country.

North Melbourne (6-7) bounced back from a horror show against Fremantle to get the victory it desperately needed in a ‘home' game against West Coast and already climbed to its highest win tally since 2019. The Roos ramped up their pressure and found targets near goal for a victory that puts them right in the frame for a finals spot with the Tigers, Bombers and Power on the road to come next.

Game shapers

Jasper Alger arrived at the Tigers with little fanfare among a bounty of first-round picks in 2024 but has hardly looked out of place in eight matches in the past two seasons. The 19-year-old is now grasping his opportunities in attack and has booted seven goals across back-to-back matches against the Swans and Lions to stake an early claim to be the steal of the draft.

Jack Darling wound back the clock against his former side as he booted four goals in the first half and went a long way to keeping the Kangaroos in the contest. The 34-year-old looked all but finished when he departed the Eagles for the Roos at the end of the 2024 season but now has the form and fitness to carry on while already booting 19 goals in 12 matches this year.

Early tip: North Melbourne by 27 points

Jack Darling during the round 14 match between North Melbourne Kagaroos and West Coast at Optus Stadium, June 13, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

St Kilda v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

Sunday, June 21, 3.15pm AEST

Last time: Western Bulldogs 20.12 (132) d St Kilda 8.12 (60), R14 2025

What it means

St Kilda (6-8) snapped a three-match losing streak in games all against top-four contenders when beating GWS in a tight tussle for the second time this year. The Saints are still to claim the big scalp this year that would go a long way to proving their finals credentials but are well placed for the run home with all of their remaining games to be played in their home state.

Western Bulldogs (8-6) slipped out of the top six when their run of three thrilling victories on the trot was abruptly ended when they failed to turn up at home against Adelaide and were blown away in the opening term. The defeat pushed the Dogs out of the top six again though they can turn to an imposing record against the Saints with five wins in their past six meetings coming by an average 69 points.

Game shapers

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera has returned from a stint on the sidelines to quickly rediscover his best form with 32 disposals and a goal for the Saints in both of their games against the Swans and Giants. The 23-year-old is lighting up all areas of the field to lift his side back into finals contention and appears primed to go head-to-head with Bulldogs guns Marcus Bontempelli and Ed Richards.

Arthur Jones has been made to bide his time before earning a regular spot in the Bulldogs line-up but has gone a long way to cementing a place in their attack over the past seven games. The 22-year-old remains a livewire in the forward half and already has a career-high 11 goals for the season but is now also adding a spark further up the field with intense pressure and silky delivery inside 50.

Early tip: Western Bulldogs by 19 points