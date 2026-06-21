South Australian duo Jack Slattery and Charlie Bradford kicked 10 goals between them in their side's win over the Allies

Jack Slattery marks during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Boys match between South Australia and Allies at Alberton Oval on June 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

FORWARD pair Jack Slattery and Charlie Bradford dominated as South Australia piled on the goals to claim its first win of the Marsh AFL Under-18 Championships.

Slattery led the way with six goals as the tall forward showed great nous inside-50, while Bradford kicked four as the defending title holders cruised to the 16.13 (109) to 6.7 (43) win over the Allies at Alberton Oval on Sunday.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA v ALLIES Full match coverage and stats

The 191cm Slattery was super-efficient, kicking six goals straight from 13 disposals and five marks to put his name on the map as a player to watch for the championships.

Learn More 02:52

Adelaide Next Generation Academy prospect Anthony Long backed up his three-goal start to his carnival last week with another three goals in the rout, with the South Australian forward line fed by a midfield dominance up the field after last week's defeat to Western Australia.

Learn More 00:32

Kodah Edwards continued his terrific season with 27 disposals, nine score involvements and a goal as he remains a top-10 contender, while Jacob McNicol (26 disposals) and Memphis Webb (27) were also effective.

Learn More 00:59

Jake Eime's run out of defence caught the eye again, Kale Matthews-Hampton was steady in the back half and Sam Tassone was again in the game with 20 disposals. Ethan Herbert collected 22 disposals and seven clearances while playing in the ruck to again show his athleticism and ability to impact around the ground.

Learn More 00:34

The Allies led by five points at quarter-time after a scrappy start where they kept South Australia goalless, but the reigning winners then booted seven goals to one in the second term and continued with eight goals to three after half-time to run away resounding winners and hand the Allies back-to-back defeats to start their carnival.

The clear best player for the Allies was Caylen Murray, who is a first-round pick contender with 31 disposals and two goals as well as six inside-50s.

The Brisbane Academy prospect looks set to join the list of recent Academy graduates at the Lions and will shoot further up the draft board if he finishes the championships in similar form.

Learn More 07:50

SOUTH AUSTRALIA 0.4 7.7 12.10 16.13 (109)

ALLIES 1.3 2.3 3.5 6.7 (43)

GOALS

South Australia: Slattery 6, Bradford 4, Long 3, Edwards, Herbert, Ivins

Allies: Murray 2, Beams, Bovill, Hardy, Watts