Luke Jackson and Sam De Koning contest the ball during the round one match between Geelong and Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium, on March 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Michael Whiting, Nathan Schmook, Bharat Sundaresan and Emily Patterson join all the dots on football's big issues.

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- Could tonight's clash between Fremantle and Geelong be a Grand Final preview?

- Why Schmooky thinks Freo has the 'best midfield group in the competition'

- Bharat gives his thoughts on what makes Jordan Dawson the best captain in the AFL

- Is Port Adelaide the best-performing bottom four side?

- The fallout from the Jesse Hogan selection at the Giants

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