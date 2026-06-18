IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Michael Whiting, Nathan Schmook, Bharat Sundaresan and Emily Patterson join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Could tonight's clash between Fremantle and Geelong be a Grand Final preview?
- Why Schmooky thinks Freo has the 'best midfield group in the competition'
- Bharat gives his thoughts on what makes Jordan Dawson the best captain in the AFL
- Is Port Adelaide the best-performing bottom four side?
- The fallout from the Jesse Hogan selection at the Giants
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts